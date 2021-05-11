Antilia bomb case: Sachin Vaze dismissed from Mumbai Police

'Encounter specialist' Sachin Vaze who is in NIA custody in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death case has been dismissed from the Mumbai Police. In a statement on Tuesday, Mumbai Police Commissioner confirmed that an order has been issued for Sachin Vaze's dismissal from the police force.

Vaze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over his alleged involvement in the Antilia bomb case where an SUV, laden with explosives, was parked outside Reliance Industries owner Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence on February 25.

Maharashtra ATS was probing the matter. Their investigation led to Vaze, who was previously suspended for more than 15 years.

The SUV was last seen in the possession of Thane-based car dealer Mansukh Hiren. His body was found in a creek in Thane less than a week after the incident.

Vaze is suspected to have played a role in the death of Mansukh Hiren. The two were spotted together in the week leading up to the Antilia bomb case.

The NIA also has custody of suspended constable Vinayak Shinde, cricket bookie Naresh Gaur and Vaze's colleague Riyaz Kazi.

