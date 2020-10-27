Anyone can now buy land in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh; Centre notifies law

The Centre has notified fresh land laws for the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under which Indian citizen can buy land in these regions. The new law, which comes into force with immediate effect, omitted any precondition on purchase of land in Jammu and Kashmir, as mentioned under Article 370 for the outsiders.

On August 5, 2019, the state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - through the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state, was also abrogated on that day.

With notification of UT of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020, twelve state laws have been repealed as a whole out of the 26 others adapted with changes and substitutes.

"With immediate effect, the Acts mentioned in the Schedule to this Order shall, until repealed or amended by a competent Legislature or other competent authority, have effect, subject to the adaptations and modifications directed by the said Schedule, or if it is so directed, shall stand repealed," the home ministry said in its order.

Earlier this month, the central government had notified two orders specifying that 11 central laws would immediately come into effect in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Among the central laws which were implemented in Jammu and Kashmir include The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, The Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996, The Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, The Factories Act, 1948, The Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 and The Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 194.

Other central laws which are applicable in the union territory are: The Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961, The Pharmacy Act, 1948, The Sales Promotion Employees Act, 1976, The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 and The Trade Unions Act, 1926.