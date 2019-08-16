Arun Jaitley health: President Kovind to visit AIIMS soon

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit former finance minister and veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who's currently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi, today. He was admitted at AIIMS due to breathing problems on August 9. Ever since he was admitted at the hospital, the former finance minister's health is being examined by a team of endocrinologist, nephrologist and cardiologist. Doctors had earlier claimed that Jaitley was now "haemodynamically stable", which meant he had a stable heart pump.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Former Finance Minister and BJP leader, Arun Jaitely who is admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), today. He was admitted to AIIMS on 9th August due to breathing problems. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/690EQEetb6 - ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

Jaitley has not been well for the past two years, due to which he did not contest the Lok Sabha elections this year. He had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year with Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time too. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. Earlier in September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

