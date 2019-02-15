Arun Jaitley resumes charge as FinMin; attends CCS meeting to discuss Pulwama attack

Friday saw Union Minister Arun Jaitley resuming charge of the finance portfolio. He is currently attending a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to discuss the terror attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama yesterday that has a death toll of 44, and counting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the meeting, reportedly at his residence. The CCS comprises Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in addition to the Finance Minister. Top security officials are learnt to have made a presentation on the incident and the overall security situation in the state at the meeting.

Jaitley had to rush to the US for medical treatment in mid-January after being reportedly diagnosed with soft tissue cancer so Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had presented the Modi government's last budget before the general elections. He had returned to the country last week.

"Attack on CRPF in #Pulwama, J&K is a cowardice & condemnable act of terrorists. Nation salutes martyred soldiers and we all stand united with families of martyrs. We pray for speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act," Jaitley tweeted yesterday.

The shocking attack carried out by Pakistan-sponsored Jaish-e-Mohammed is the deadliest terror attack on security forces in J&K - far worse than the Uri attack. A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 200 kg of explosives into a CRPF bus that was reportedly a part of a large convoy of 78 vehicles carrying more than 2,500 personnel.

