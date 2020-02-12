Arvind Kejriwal's oath taking ceremony: Check date, timings, other details

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has swept the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 by winning 62 seats out of 70 constituencies. The BJP increased the vote share but was reduced to single digit. Kejriwal will take oath as the Delhi CM for the third time on February 16.

Kejriwal has called the newly elected AAP MLAs for a meeting at his residence today. According to senior party leader Gopal Rai, the MLAs will choose the AAP's leader of Legislature Party in today's meeting. Like 2015, this time, too, the venue for the oath-taking ceremony will be Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

India Today citing sources said Atishi could be given a cabinet berth. Looking at caste and community equations, the new Kejriwal cabinet could have significant representation from the SC/ST or marginalised communities. The party could also choose new speaker and deputy speaker for this term.

The Delhi Assembly elections results didn't throw any surprises and, as the exit polls predicted, the Kejriwal-led party scripted a resounding victory in the polls.

Arvind Kejriwal won from New Delhi by a margin of 21,697 votes against BJP candidate Sunil Yadav. Kejriwal and AAP's win can easily be credited to Kejriwal pitching himself as a leader focused on good governance and civic issues. His campaign slogan during the elections was "Acche Beete Paanch Saal" or five years passed well.

