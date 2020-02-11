Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari trolled on Twitter

Delhi election 2020 results: BJP's Delhi chief, Manoj Tiwari is being trolled on Twitter for one of his older tweets. In this tweet, Tiwari had stated that all the exit polls will fail and BJP will get 48 seats in Delhi Assembly elections 2020. He also went on to state that other parties should not go searching for reasons to blame the EVMs already.

As per the latest trends, the AAP has won two seats and secured a lead on 60 others. Meanwhile, the BJP is ahead on 8 seats. This is exactly why Twitterati is trolling Manoj Tiwari right now. Apart from Tiwari, BJP leader Parvesh Verma had also claimed that the BJP will win more than 50 seats. Verma took to his Twitter handle to state that in election results due on February 11 BJP will win 50 seats, whereas AAP will be at 16 and Congress at 4.

Parvesh Verma had been banned from campaigning for the BJP due to his hateful speeches and one incendiary comment after the other. Along with him, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and BJP candidate from Model Town seat, Kapil Mishra were also banned by the Election Commission of India due to the controversial 'Goli Maaro' remark.

Here's how Twitter reacted on Tiwari's predictions of BJP's victory in Delhi:

