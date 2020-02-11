Delhi Election Results: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi congratulate Arvind Kejriwal, AAP on landslide victory

Delhi Election Results 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his good wishes to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief Arvind Kejriwal as the party is set to return to power in Delhi with a thumping majority. As counting of votes in 2020 Delhi Assembly election enters its last leg, the AAP has won 51 seats and maintained a lead on 11 seats. Meanwhile, PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party has already conceded defeat. The national party has won 6 seats and is ahead on 2 seats.

In a tweet from his personal handle, PM Modi wrote: "Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi."

To this Kejriwal replied: "Thank u so much sir. I look forward to working closely wid Centre to make our capital city into a truly world class city. (sic)"

Thank u so much sir. I look forward to working closely wid Centre to make our capital city into a truly world class city. https://t.co/IACEVA091c â Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 11, 2020

ALSO READ:Delhi Election Results 2020: Check full list of winners from AAP, BJP

Congratulations from political leaders across the nation poured in as AAP seemed set to secure another clear majority in Delhi legislative assembly. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "My best wishes & congratulations to Mr Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections."

My best wishes & congratulations to Mr Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections. â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 11, 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar wrote on Twitter, "The people of Delhi have taken their decision in the assembly elections, we respect that decision and wish Arvind Kejriwal ji and his party all the best. BJP4India as a constructive opposition will continue to give voice to public problems and will continue to do its work."

ALSO READ:Delhi Election Results Live Updates: AAP wins 38 seats; Arvind Kejriwal victorious from New Delhi

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir tweeted: "Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal on returning as the Chief Minister of Delhi and all the winning MLAs. I want to assure him that development of Delhi and welfare of citizens will be the top priority for everyone!"

Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal on returning as the Chief Minister of Delhi and all the winning MLAs. I want to assure him that development of Delhi and welfare of citizens will be the top priority for everyone! â Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 11, 2020

Some political leaders saw AAP's return in Delhi as a counter to the BJP. CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted, "Congratulations Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party and the people of Delhi who have given a befitting reply to BJP's politics of hate and violence."

Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal@AamAadmiParty and the people of Delhi who have given a befitting reply to BJPâs politics of hate and violence. â Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 11, 2020

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav wrote, "You have defeated negative & blatant hate politics decisively. Your verdict marks the defeat of politics of polarisation and division. I sincerely hope BJP takes a cue from this result and shuns communalism & bigotry once for all."

Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal ji & Delhi!



You have defeated negative & blatant hate politics decisively. Your verdict marks the defeat of politics of polarisation and division. I sincerely hope BJP takes a cue from this result and shuns communalism & bigotry once for all. â Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 11, 2020

ALSO READ:Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari trolled on Twitter