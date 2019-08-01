Arvind Kejriwal announces free electricity in Delhi for up to 200 units from August

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that from today, electricity will be free for up to 200 units. He added that power consumed between 201 and 400 units will be half its price. The Delhi government will provide 50 per cent subsidy, he added.

Calling it a historic decision, Kejriwal said that the move will help the aam aadmi (common man). "Today the cheapest electricity in the country is in Delhi," the Chief Minister had said.

Under the Free Lifeline Electricity scheme individuals consuming 200 units of electricity each month will get no bill.

"Nobody says anything if the VIPs and big politicians get free power. Why deprive the common man? Am I wrong in taking this step," Mr Kejriwal questioned.

He also said that the move will cover at least 33 per cent consumers in the capital. He also said that during the winter months, power consumption of around 70 per cent people is below 200 units.

"Historic day for Delhi! CM Arvind Kejriwal declares Free Lifeline Electricity of 200 units to all. Every family deserves a life of dignity. Just like good education & healthcare, a basic quantum of electricity to run lights/fans at home is essential for that," said Manish Sisodia.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal said there has been no hike in electricity tariffs in the national capital for the fifth consecutive year after power regulator DERC announced a significant reduction in fixed charges. "Congratulations Delhi For fifth consecutive year NO electricity tariff hike. On the contrary, for fifth consecutive yr (year), tariffs reduced. Delhi has lowest electricity tariffs in the country now," Kejriwal tweeted.

