Arvind Kejriwal sworn-in as chief minister of Delhi for 3rd time

Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, sworn-in as chief minister of Delhi for the third time. Kejriwal took oath as Delhi CM at Ramlila Maidan today. He is the first and the only chief minister of Delhi who has preferred Ramlila Maidan for his oath ceremonies, while his predecessors took oath in the Raj Niwas.

The 51-year-old leader, became the youngest chief minister of Delhi when he was sworn for the first time on 28 December 2013.

In 2013, AAP created history by winning 28 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly election. The party made a stunning electoral debut by defeating Delhi's three-time Congress Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

However, Kejriwal resigned after 49 days, heading the shortest tenure of a Delhi government after political opponents blocked an anti-corruption bill in the state assembly. However, in 2015, AAP got a landslide victory, winning 67 of Delhi's 70 seats.

Long before Kejriwal entered politics, he had formed an NGO Parivartan to address citizens' grievances related to Public Distribution System (PDS), public works, social welfare schemes, income tax and electricity. In 2006, he resigned from the I-T department and donated his Magsaysay award money as a corpus fund to set-up the Public Cause Research Foundation.

A social activist, political reformer and a former Joint Commissioner in the I-T department, Kejriwal is known for his commitment towards the Right to Information and struggle for the Jan Lokpal. He has authored 'Swaraj', a book on his model of local self-governance and decentralisation of administration. Kejriwal founded the Aam Aadmi Party on 2nd October, 2012.

Kejriwal is almuni of IIT Kharagpur. The AAP convener completed his B. Tech in mechanical engineering in 1989. He was selected for the Indian Revenue Service in 1993.

In 2020 Delhi polls, Kejriwal repeated his triumph in the high-profile New Delhi constituency by handing a crushing defeat to BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav by a huge margin of 21,697 votes.

