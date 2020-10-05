Ashok Gehlot attacks BJP over late night cremation of Hathras woman

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sunday attacked the BJP for a hurried late nigh cremation of the 19-year-old Hathras woman, who had died after allegedly being gang-raped and brutalised, terming it "heartbreaking".

"The cremation of the girl was conducted at 2 am at Hathras. This is heartbreaking and will be there forever in the memory of the entire country," Mr Gehlot said. He said the cremation was done under the supervision of the police and the victim's mother kept crying just for catching a last glimpse of her daughter.

"When all this happened under the rule of BJP, which Hindu culture does the BJP talk about?" he asked. "Even during the coronavirus period, 20 people are allowed to attend a cremation and the body is first handed over to the family member. When a soldier is martyred at the border, the body is brought in a plane or helicopter and handed over to family members. Giving such respect is a part of our culture and the religious belief of the country," he tweeted.

On the other hand, BJP state president Satish Poonia targeted the state government over the "rising" crime graph and said that Rajasthan has become a crime capital of the country. Mr Poonia said the party on Sunday ran a campaign on social media to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

BJP spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma said that in view of the increasing cases of rape, atrocities against women and Dalit in the state, the BJP will hold dharna and demonstrations at all district headquarters on Monday. "We need to wake this government up and ensure that such incidents are curbed and strict action is taken against the accused involved," he said.

