Ashoka Hotel to be used as COVID care facility for Delhi HC judges, families

The Delhi government has announced that a COVID care facility will be set up for judges and judicial officers of Delhi High Court at the Ashoka Hotel in Chanakyapuri area as several judges of district court and the High Court have tested positive for the virus in the past. The facility will be managed by Chanakyapuri's Primus Hospital.

Geeta Grover, sub-divisional magistrate of Chanakyapuri, issued a notification in this regard after she received a request from the Delhi HC to set up a COVID care facility for judges and judicial officers of the court.

According to the notification, "There has been a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases day by day in GNCT of Delhi. The Chairperson, State Executive Committee, DDMA, GNCT of Delhi has directed to increase the quarantine facilities/isolation facilities."

Primus Hospital will run the CHC facility at the Ashoka Hotel. It will also be responsible for ensuring proper disposal of biomedical waste. The staff of the hotel will be provided all protective gear and given basic adequate training.

The hospital will also provide ambulance for transfer of patients, while the hotel will provide services (rooms, housekeeping, disinfection and food) for the patients.

Doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff of Primus Hospital will be accommodated at the hotel at their own expenses, the notification added. Charges for use of the facility will be collected by the hospital and payment will be made by it to the hotel.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

