Election Result 2021 Highlights: PM Modi congratulates Banerjee, Stalin, Vijayan

Elections Results 2021 Live News Updates: Election results 2021 or Vidhan Sabha results 2021 for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry assemblies will be announced today on May 2. Counting of votes with regard to West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry election results will start around 8 AM. It's a big day for political parties but election results are being announced amid an extremely bad Covid-19 situation in the country.

10:46 pm: TMC demands recounting of votes in Nandigram

Trinamool Congress has demanded recounting of votes in Nandigram constituency from where West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had contested. The party alleged illegalities in vote counting process.

10:24 pm: Congress Assam president resigns

Taking responsibility for the party's defeat in Assam, Congress' state president Ripun Bora has resigned from the post. Bora has sent his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.

9:43 pm: Sonia Gandhi congratulates Mamata Banerjee, Stalin

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DMK's MK Stalin and congratulated them for their victory in assembly polls.

8:53 pm: Sharad Pawar says attempts being made to revoke Mamata's win

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar says West Bengal election results should be accepted with "large heart". Says attempts are being made to revoke Mamata Banerjee's win.

The voters of Bengal have overwhelmingly supported Mamata and endorsed her for a third term. This result has to be accepted with a large heart. But the manner in which attempts are being made to revoke her win can only be called pettiness. #MamtaBanerjee

8:14 pm: Suvendu Adhikari thanks people of Nandigram for his victory

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, thanked the people of Nandigram for electing him MLA.

My sincere thanks to the great People of Nandigram for their love, trust, blessings, and support, and for choosing me as their representative and the MLA from #Nandigram . It is my never-ending commitment to be of service to them and working for their welfare. I am truly grateful!

8:05 pm: BJP President thanks Assam for reposing faith in NDA government

BJP President JP Nadda thanked the people of Assam for showing faith in NDA government.He said Assam has witnessed tremendous growth in all sectors with the double engine government and people have completely rejected the communal politics of Congress and chosen the development politics of BJP. With the guidance of PM Modi, the state will now reach new heights.

Thank you Assam for showing faith in the NDA administration with this massive mandate. The state stands strongly with PM @narendramodi ji's vision of progressive & prosperous Assam. I congratulate @sarbanandsonwal ji, @RanjeetkrDass ji , @himantabiswa ji & every Karykarta of BJP.

7:36 pm: PM Modi congratulates Banerjee, Stalin, Vijayan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DMK's MK Stalin for victory.

Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial 's win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people's aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. @MamataOfficial

I would like to congratulate Shri @vijayanpinarayi and the LDF for winning the Kerala Assembly elections. We will continue working together on a wide range of subjects and to ensure India mitigates the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin and @arivalayam for the victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. We shall work together for enhancing national progress, fulfilling regional aspirations and defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.

7:29 pm: Mamata Banerjee to move court against Nandigram verdict

TMC supremo Banerjee said she will move court against 'mischief' in Nandigram

6:43 pm: Mamata concedes Nandigram; Suvendu leads by 1,957 votes

In a surprising deevelopment, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said that she concedes Nandigram seat after earlier reports claimed that she has won the constituency by 1,200 votes. Later clarifications stated that the counting for Nandigram has not been completed yet, and the seat is still open. As per latest reports, TMC turncoat and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari is ahead on the seat by 1,957 votes.

6:10 pm: This is Bengal's victory; COVID first priority: Mamata

Dedicating TMC's landslide victory to people of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee during a press briefing said that fighting COVID-19 will be the top priority of her government. Promising that her government will stymie the spread of COVID, Banerjee urged the Centre to make COVID-19 vaccine free for all. She also urged TMC workers to avoid any victory celebrations. The oath ceremony will be a small affair, she added.

6:02 pm: Not time for celebrations, have to fight COVID: Vijayan

"Kerala has given a verdict in favor of the LDF. But this is not the time to celebrate with great joy as COVID-19 continues to spread. This is the time to continue the fight against COVID-19" CM Pinarayi Vijayan told a press meeting after a historic victory in the state assembly elections.

5:43 pm: Rahul Gandhi congratulates MK Stalin

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated ally MK Stalin on DMK's strong show in Tamil Nadu election, exuding hope that the alliance will move ahead towards developement of state's population

Congratulations to Shri MK Stalin for the victory.



People of Tamil Nadu have voted for change and we will, under your leadership, prove to be a confident step in that direction.



Best wishes. Rahul Gandhi

5:47 pm: Tharoor congratulates Mamata, says 'good fight' to Kerala Congress cadre

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor congratulated Mamata Banerjee on her "spectacular victory" in West Bengal elections. To Congress workers in Kerala, who were hopeful of return to power, Tharoor commended them on a "good fight" and asked them not to be disheartened.

Congratulations to @MamataOfficial Mamata Banerjee on her spectacular victory over the forces of communalism and intolerance. The voters of Bengal (& esp Nandigram) have demonstrated where their hearts lie. The BJP has met its match in Bengal, and lost. Shashi Tharoor

It's a day of disappointment for many of my friends & colleagues in @INCKerala. You fought a good fight. The energy &commitment I've seen from you is the party's greatest strength. We must not be disheartened. There is work ahead to renew & revive our party, &to serve the people. Shashi Tharoor

5:33 pm: Mayawati congratulates Mamata on TMC's peformance

BSP supremo Mayawati has congratulated Mamata Banerjee for the party's exemplary performance in West Bengal assembly elections. She also congratulated DMK's MK Stalin, CPI (M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan and BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal.

5:26 pm: Assam election results 2021: Himata Biswa Sarma wins Jalukbari

Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP's candidate for the Jalukbari seat, has won against Romen Chandra Borthakur from Congress. He had won this seat in 2016.

5:16 pm: Lalu Prasad Yadav congratulates Mamata, Stalin

Out on bail in fodder scam case, Lalu Prasad Yadav congratulated Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin for their performance in respective state assembly elections. Banerjee has won her seat in Nandigram, de-throning TMC turncoat and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

Heartiest congratulations to you @MamataOfficial Ji on this historic victory against all odds. I wish you good health.



I would also like to thank & congratulate people of Bengal who wholeheartedly voted for Didi & didnt fall for vitriolic & divisive propaganda of BJP. Lalu Prasad Yadav

Many congratulations Thiru @mkstalin on your stupendous victory! I am sure you will carry forward the social justice legacy of respected Kalaignar Karunanidhi ji and live up to the expectations of dravidian brothers and sisters. Lalu Prasad Yadav

5:11 pm: West Bengal election results 2021: TMC extends victory margin

TMC has increased its seat tally this year as compared to five years ago. The party is leading on 215 seats, 6 more than what they scored in 2016. BJP has increased its tally from 3 seats in 2016 to 76 seats in 2021, while Left lost 73 seats with a tally of zero. Others have 1 seat.

4:57 pm: Maintain COVID protocols, return home: Mamata

Ahead of a press briefing, Mamata Banerjee asked TMC workers to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and return home. A decision on victory celebrations will be taken later, she added. "This is Bengal's victory."

4:50 pm: Kerala election results 2021: LDF marches on

Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF is moving ahead to create history as its is set to become the first government in 40 decades to be re-elected in Kerala. LDF is ahead on 93 seats, whereas BJP is holding its own on 43 seats. BJP just has 1 seat to its credit, whereas others are leading on three seats.

4:30 pm: Mamata Banerjee defeats Suvendu Adhikari

In a very close fight, Mamata Banerjee has defeated rival and BJP candidate in Nandigram.

4:28 pm: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to address media at 5.30pm

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a press conference at 5.30pm. His party LDF is all set to win in the assembly elections.

4:20 pm: Rajnath Singh congratulates MK Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan

"Congratulations to DMK leader, Thiru MK Stalin on his party's victory in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. I extend my best wishes to him," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He also wished Pinarayi Vijayan on his victory. "Congratulations to the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on his party's victory in Kerala Assembly elections. My best wishes to him for his next tenure," he said.

4:17 pm: Rajnath Singh congratulates Mamata Banerjee

"Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee Didi on her party's victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure," said Rajnath Singh.

4:!4 pm: Modi govt's policies led to BJP victory in Assam: Rajnath Singh

"The pro-people policies of Narendra Modi-led Govt & the state Govt under Sarbananda Sonowal have once again helped the BJP in winning assembly elections in Assam. Congratulations to PM Modi, CM Sonowal, Adhyaksh JP Nadda & karyakartas on BJP's impressive victory in Assam," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

4:10 pm: Suvendu Adhikari again ahead of Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee who was leading with 8,000 votes after trailing behind Suvendu Adhikari has again fallen behind. She was leading after the counting of two tables. But after counting of the third table, Suvendu was ahead of Mamata by six votes. The final round of counting is yet to be conducted.

4:04 pm: No victory celebrations: DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin has asked his party workers and supporters to avoid victory celebrations in view of the second coronavirus wave.

3:57 pm: Metro Man defeated in Kerala

Metro Man E Sreedharan who was leading in Palakkad has been defeated. Congress sitting legislator Shafi Parambil retains the seat.

3:54 pm: Prashant Kishor, man behind TMC victory, quits as political consultant

Prashant Kishor, who has been credited for TMC's victory in West Bengal has decided to retire as political consultant. Kishor had earlier announced that if BJP crossed 100 seats in Bengal then he would step down. BJP failed to secure 100 seats in the state but he has still decided to quit.

3:48 pm: Kerala election results 2021: CPI (M) candidate Ramachandra wins Puthukkad

CPI (M) candidate from Puthukkad constituency KK Ramachandran has won the seat. He defeaated Congress candidate Sunil Anthikkad by 27,353 votes.

3:39 pm: Counting continues, server slowed down due to load: EC

Election Commission has clarified that counting in four states and Puducherry is going on unhindered although the server has slowed down due to heavy load. Counting is going on as planned in constituencies.

3:33 pm: Assam election results 2021: Congress holds on to hope

Congress has claimed that its alliance 'Mahajot' will once again form government in Assam despite trends so far showing BJP in a considerable lead. BJP and allies are ahead on 76 seats, whereas Congress and its allies are leading on 48 seats.

3:16 pm: West Bengal election results 2021: Mamata Banerjee widens lead to 8,000

Mamata Banerjee has increased her lead from the Nandigram constituency to 8,000 votes. Her prime competitor is Suvendu Adhikari, the turncoat TMC leader who went to BJP ahead of the polls.

3:12 pm: DMK supporters clears out from in front of party HQ

DMK workers and supporters, celebrating in front of the party headquarters in Chennai, left after the Election Commission ordered states and UTs to prohibit victory celebrations urgently. Leader MK Stalin also told the workers that there will be no celebrations.

Chennai: DMK workers and supporters who were celebrating at the party headquarters have now left after the Election Commission ordered States/UTs to prohibit victory celebrations urgently#TamilNaduElections pic.twitter.com/suKCkPgyEQ ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

3:05 pm: Sharad Pawar extends congratualtions to Mamata, Stalin, Vijayan

NCP leader Sharad Pawar has congratulated Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan on their possible victories in the latest state elections West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi for landslide victory. What a fight!



Congratulations to the people of WB Arvind Kejriwal

Congratulations @mkstalin on your win, a truly well deserved victory! Wishing you the best to serve people who have instilled their faith in you! Sharad Pawar

Congratulations to Mr. @vijayanpinarayi on a historical consecutive victory in the Kerala elections.

Together we fought these elections and now together we will fight the battle against Covid! Sharad Pawar

2:57 pm: Assam election results 2021: BJP set to return to power

BJP is currently leading on 77 seats in Assam, set for a re-election to power in the state. Congress is on the second positon with lead on 48 seats.

2:47 pm: Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Mamata, Stalin, Vijayan

As counting for state asembly elections progresses in five states, TMC, DMK and LDF have secured a substantial lead in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, respectively. As trends unfold, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has congratulated leaders of these parties.

Many congratulations to @mkstalin on a resounding victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. I wish him a successful tenure and the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of people of Tamil Nadu. Arvind Kejriwal

Heartfelt congratulations @vijayanpinarayi sir.



People of Kerala have reposed faith in you becoz of ur pro-people governance. Arvind Kejriwal

2:37 pm: Kerala election results 2021: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan trails

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, who is contesting on BJP's ticket from Palakkad seat in Kerala, is now trailing after staying for the earlier part of the day. Congress' Shafi Parambil, who won the seat in 2016, is in lead now.

2:33 pm: LDF set to create history in Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF is set to break a 40-year-long trend in Kerala as it continues to be on the path to re-election in the southern state. The Left alliance is leading on 91 seats, with Congress-led UDF a distant second with lead on 44 seats. BJP-led NDA is well out of the picture with lead on just 3 seats.

2:30 pm: Tamil Nadu election results: DMK maintains lead on 139 seats

MK Stalin-led DMK has maintained its comfortable lead, now at 139 seats while AIADMK follows with lead on 91 seats. Kamal Hassan's MNM is ahead on one seat.

2:25 pm: 'Didi jiyo Didi': Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Mamata Banerjee

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has congratulated Mamata Banerjee as TMC races ahead to victory in West Bengal. This victory is a fitting reply to BJP's 'Didi O Didi' taunt, Yadav said, adding a twist of his own to the remark: 'Didki Jiyo Didi'.

2:20 pm: TMC candidate Manoj Tiwary wins from Shibpur

Former cricketer and TMC candidate from Shibpur seat in Howrah district has won by 32,339 votes, reports India Today.

2:15 pm: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut wishes Mamata, calls her 'Tigress of Bengal'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut congratulated Mamata Banerjee on securing a comfortable lead in West Bengal state assembly elections. TMC is leading on more than 200 seats whereas BJP is ahead of less than 100 seats.

Heartiest congratulations to @MamataOfficial didi & everyone at @AITCofficial for the remarkable victory in West Bengal. The BJP & a throughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at you & you prevailed. All the best for the next 5 years. Omar Abdullah

2:11 pm: Omar Abdullah congratulates Mamata

"Heartiest congratulations to @MamataOfficial didi & everyone at @AITCofficial for the remarkable victory in West Bengal. The BJP & a throughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at you & you prevailed. All the best for the next 5 years," tweeted former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

#WATCH Trinamool Congress supporters in large numbers gathered outside the BJP office in Kolkata's Hastings area, as TMC leads in 200 plus seats #WestBengalElections pic.twitter.com/KywRZVoq2v ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

2:08 pm: Victory celebrations continue

Party workers in several parts of the country continued to congregate to celebrate probable victories of their parties in state assembly elections, flouting COVID protocols and ECI warnings.

#WATCH | DMK supporters continue to celebrate outside party headquarters in Chennai as official trends show the party leading.



Election Commission of India has banned any victory procession amid the #COVID19 situation in the country.#TamilNaduElections2021

The cadres are simply jubilant. Our leader's advice to the cadres is that let them celebrate from their homes as Election Commission is taking serious note of any violation. We are a responsible political party: TKS Elangovan, DMK, in Chennai pic.twitter.com/eZi3msiNqR ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

1.52 pm: We are a responsible political party: TKS Elangovan

"The cadres are simply jubilant. Our leader's advice to the cadres is that let them celebrate from their homes as Election Commission is taking serious note of any violation. We are a responsible political party," says TKS Elangovan of DMK in Chennai. -- ANI

Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory!

Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively. Sharad Pawar

1.47 pm: Didi fights back in Nandigram

It's a tough fight for Didi in Nandigram but she seems to have sailed through. After suffering initial setbacks, Didi is now back at the winning table as she leads by 2,700 votes against her strong opponent and one-time ally Suvendu Adhikari.

1.35 pm: Pawar congratulates Mamata on "stupendous victory!"

National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar congratulates Mamata on "stupendous victory!". "Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the pandemic collectively," he adds.

#WATCH | A police personnel instructs TMC supporters to stop celebrations in Asansol



EC asks States/UTs to "prohibit victory celebrations urgently", also directs that responsible SHOs/officers must be suspended immediately and criminal& disciplinary actions must be initiated

1.30 pm: Police swing into action after EC order

A cop instructing TMC supporters to stop celebrations in Asansol.

#WB remarkable 4variety of reasonsbest brake on #BJP arrogance; shows mere money pumping wo boots on ground does nt work; that decibel levels often inversely proportional 2reality; tht local vs outsider is imp; tht polarisation has limits & drawing room perceptions dangerous! Abhishek Singhvi

1.27 pm: West Bengal election 2021 result status

TMC comfortably ahead of the victory margin of 147. From now on, it looks pretty clear that Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is winning the West Bengal Assembly polls 2021.

Status known for 284 out of 292 constituencies

AJSU Party: 1

All India Trinamool Congress: 202

Bharatiya Janata Party: 77

Independent: 2

Indian National Congress: 1

Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party: 1

1.20 pm: Important victory for left in Kerala: CPIM's Prakash Karat

CPIM's Prakash Karat has said it's an important victory for left in Kerala as in the past 40 years, no government was re-elected for a second successive term. "This shows people of Kerala have appreciated performance of Pinarayi Vijayan govt, the way it tackled floods, COVID and pro-people development," he adds.

1.05 pm: EC takes serious note of parties celebrating amid Covid concerns

"ECI takes serious note of reports coming in of congregation(s) of people to celebrate anticipated victory. EC has directed Chief Secretaries of all 5 states to file FIR in each such case, suspend concerned SHO and report action taken immediately of each such incidence," says the Election Commission of India.

12.55 pm: Mamata has won hearts & minds with her guts: Abhishek Singhvi

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi says irrespective of Nandigram result - and she is trailing there - Mamta showed her tigress fighting instincts by eschewing multiple safe seats available and took the fight right to the heart of the enemy's den. "Win or lose, she has won hearts & minds with her guts," says the Congress leader.

12.44 pm: Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Mamata Banerjee

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Mamata Banerjee for defeating "the politics of hate of BJP" in Bengal.

#WATCH TMC supporters celebrate at Kalighat, Kolkata as party leads on 202 seats as per official trends#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/iiOyPhf8be ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

12.33 pm: TMC erupts into celebrations

TMC supporters celebrate at Kalighat, Kolkata, as party leads on 202 seats as per official trends. -- ANI

#WATCH | DMK workers and supporters celebrate outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, as official trends show the party leading.#TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/61tbcETHYk ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

12.30 pm: Mamata all set for victory in Bengal

Of the total 292 seats, Trinamool Congress is leading on 202 seats, the BJP is leading on 77. TMC supporters celebrate in Kolkata as party surges ahead towards the victory.

12.19 pm: Assembly polls results in Assam

Trends show clear majority for BJP-led alliance in Assam, we will retain power for sure, says CM Sarbananda Sonowal. As per the trends of 98 seats, BJP is leading on 50 seats, its ally Asom Gana Parishad on 11. Congress leading on 19 seats, its ally AIUDF on 9 seats.

12.18 pm: Mamata closes in gap with Adhikari

Mamata closes in gap with former aide Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram Assembly constituency in Bengal. Adhikari now ahead by just 3,710 votes. Suvendu has got 51.32 per cent vote share, while Mamata has received 44.43 per cent votes as yet.

11.56 am: Assembly election result 2021 in Kerala

'Metro man' E Sreedharan, BJP candidate from Palakkad, leading from the Assembly constituency. As per the EC trends, Communist Party of India (Marxist) is winning on 55 seats, while Indian National Congress is winning on 24 seats in 140-seat assembly.

11.50 am: BJP wins big in Assam

The BJP has big reason to smile in Assam where the party is winning big. As per the latest EC trends, the BJP is leading on 56 seats in the state, while the Congress is behind with lead on 29 seats in 126-seat assembly. All India United Democratic Front is winning on 11 seats, while Asom Gana Parishad is surging ahead on 10 seats.

11.46 am: Tamil Nadu assembly election results 2021

TN deputy CM O Panneerselvam leads by 360 votes in Bodinayakanur. BJP is winning big in the southern state.

11.37 am: Tamil Nadu assembly election results 2021

Election Results 2021 LIVE News Updates: Celebration erupts at DMK headquarters in Chennai. DMK is marching towards victory in Tami Nadu. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is ahead on 108 assembly seats, while All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is leading on 80. DMK has already crossed the halfway mark in the state with 234 constituencies.

As per the trends, it is clear that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in Assam: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal#Assam pic.twitter.com/EuxHnucmtD ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

11.30 am: BJP to form govt in Assam, says Sonowal

As per the trends, it is clear that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in Assam, says Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

11.26 am: Babul Supriyo is trailing

West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE News Updates: BJP leader Babul Supriyo is trailing from Tollygunge constituency.

Current status in West Bengal

TMC leading on: 184 seats

BJP: 84

Total seats: 292

11.22 am: West Bengal slipping away from BJP

As per the latest EC trends, TMC has crossed the halfway mark and is leading on 178 seats in West Bengal. BJP is far behind and is leading on 87 seats.

11.14 am: MK Stalin leads by 10,000 votes in Tamil Nadu

DMK's MK Stalin leads by 10,000 votes. His party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is leading on 104 seats, while AIADMK is leading on 81 seats in the southern state.

11.11 am: BJP will wait till final numbers are in: Dilip Ghosh

Election Results 2021 LIVE News Updates: BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says the numbers are only "early trends" and that the BJP is waiting for the final numbers to come in.

11.01 AM: Assembly election result 2021 update from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam

Election Results 2021 LIVE News Updates: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress Party gains early leads across 175 out of 292 seats. The DMK is ahead of the halfway mark in Tamil Nadu. The BJP is surging ahead in Assam. The ruling LDF is leading in 75 seats in Kerala.

10.45 am: West Bengal assembly poll results 2021

Trinamool Congress is surging ahead with 50.2 per cent vote share, while BJP is trailing with 35.7 percent voteshare.

10.41 am: Bypoll 2021 results

NCP candidate Bhagirath Bhalke leading in Pandharpur Assembly bypoll in Maharashtra, according to initial trends.

Telangana Assembly bypoll: TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat leading in Nagarjuna Sagar seat, according to EC trends. -- PTI

10.39 am: Key candidates winning in Kerala

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Health Minister KK Shailaja, Congress leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala leading in respective constituencies, according to initial trends.

10.35 am: Official EC trends from Tamil Nadu

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam: 70

Bharatiya Janata Party: 3

Communist Party of India: 2

Communist Party of India (Marxist): 2

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam: 82

Indian National Congress: 8

Makkal Needhi Maiam: 1

Pattali Makkal Katchi: 9

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi: 1

Total seats: 234

10.32 am: Visuals from West Bengal

DEO Kalimpong overseeing the Postal Ballot counting for 22 Kalimpong Assembly Constituency of Darjeeling District.

DMK candidate from Chepauk assembly constituency, Udhayanidhi Stalin arrives at Queen Mary's College in Chennai where counting of votes for #TamilNaduAssemblyPolls is underway.



AIADMK leading on 8 seats, DMK on 1 and PMK on 2 seats.

10.31 am: Official trends for 11 seats in Puducherry

NR Congress leading on: 6 seats

BJP: 2

DMK and Congress: 1 each

10.20 am: West Bengal Assembly election 2021 results: Mamali losing Nandigram

Mamata Banerjee is trailing by more than 8,000 votes from Nandigram assembly constituency. BJP's Suvendu Adhikari ahead by 8,106 votes.

10.15 am: Official trends for by-election to Vidhan Sabha

BJP leading in Gujarat and Jharkhand

BJP and Congress leading on 1 seat each in Karnataka

Zoram People's Movement leading in Mizoram

Congress leading on 2 BJP in 1 in Rajasthan

TRS leading in Telangana

10.05 am: Kerala assembly election results 2021

Former CM and Congress candidate Oommen Chandy leading from Puthuppally. Early trends of parties leading as per the EC data are:

Bharatiya Janata Party leading on: 1 seat

Communist Party of India: 8

Communist Party of India (Marxist): 36

Independent s: 2

Indian National Congress: 18

Indian National League: 1

Indian Union Muslim League: 8

Janadhipathiya Kerala Congress: 1

Janata Dal (Secular): 2

Kerala Congress: 2

Kerala Congress (Jacob): 1

Kerala Congress (M): 5

Loktantrik Janta Dal: 1

Nationalist Congress Party:1

Revolutionary Marxist Party of India: 1

Total: 88

10.00 am: Assembly election results 2021 Tamil Nadu

DMK candidate from Chepauk assembly constituency, Udhayanidhi Stalin arrives at Queen Mary's College in Chennai where counting of votes for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls is underway.

AIADMK leading on: 8 seats

DMK: 1

PMK: 2

Official trends for #WestBengalElections2021 | BJP's Suvendu Adhikari leading from Nandigram.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/P9a4ZD0Gf9 ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

9.50 am: Assam election result 2021 news updates: EC update

All India Trinamool Congress: 45

Bharatiya Janata Party : 29

Independent : 1

Total: 75

9.45 am: Assam election result 2021 news updates: EC update

Asom Gana Parishad: 2

Bharatiya Janata Party: 8

Bodoland Peoples Front: 1

Indian National Congress: 2

United People's Party, Liberal: 1

Total: 14

9.40 am: Assam election results 2021 live news updates

Just like West Bengal, it's tight contest between the BJP+ and the Congress alliance in Assam, shows the early trends. The BJP has gained an early lead on 36 seats, while the Congress is ahead on 20 assembly seats. Other parties and independents are leading in total 4 seats.

9.32 am: Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trailing from Nandigram assembly constituency by 1,497 votes. Suvendu Adhikari had joined the BJP before the polls, ending his long-time association with TMC and Mamata.

9.29 am: Assembly election results 2021 Puducherry

The BJP gains early lead in the Union Territory by surging ahead on three seats -- Manadipatti, Nellithop, and Kamaraja Nagar. Congress has gained early lead on just one seat.

9.25 am: West Bengal assembly election result 2021

Neck-and-neck fight between both the BJP and the Congress in West Bengal. Early trends show TMC leading on 70-87 seats, while BJP ahead on 63-89. The Left-Congress alliance is ahead on 2-4 seats.

9.18 am: Early trends on Assam assembly polls 2021

BJP+ leading on: 24 seats

Congress alliance: 19

9.17 am: Assembly election result 2021 in Kerala

'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who's contesting on the BJP ticket, is leading from the Palakkad assembly seat in Kerala.

9.10 am: Suvendu Adhikari Vs Mamata Banerjee

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari now leading in Nandigram assembly seat, while chief minister Mamata Banerjee is trailing. Suvendu Adhikari was a one-time close confidante of Mamata who defected to the BJP.

8.59 AM: Assembly election results 2021 West Bengal: Mamata leads in early trends

Election Results 2021 LIVE News Updates: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading from her constituency Nandigram. Other leaders who are leading in early poll trends are BJP's Babul Supriyo in Tollygunge; Bengal minister and TMC leader Moloy Ghatak in Asansol Uttar; BJP's Swapan Dasgupta in Tarakeswar Assembly; and BJP's Mukul Roy in Krishnanagar Uttar.

8.55 am: Assembly election results Tamil Nadu: DMK leading on 17 seats, AIADMK 12

Election Results 2021 LIVE News Updates: The early poll trends show expected results in Tamil Nadu. The DMK alliance is leading 17 assembly constituencies, while AIADMK is leading on Tiruchirappalli East, Kumarapalayam, Cuddalore and nine other assembly seats.

8.45 am: Visuals from Darjeeling

Media centre seating arrangement at counting venue of 23 Darjeeling assembly constituency of Darjeeling district.

Counting of votes for #WestBengalPolls is underway. Visuals from a counting centre in Haldia of East Midnapore where votes in Haldia, Mahishadal and Nandigram are being counted.



TMC leader and CM Mamata Banerjee had contested against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram.

8.43 am: Visuals from a counting centre in Haldia

Counting of votes for West Bengal polls is underway. Visuals from a counting centre in Haldia of East Midnapore where votes in Haldia, Mahishadal and Nandigram are being counted. TMC leader and CM Mamata Banerjee had contested against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram.

Trends and results can be accessed at https://t.co/JCoAEDlky2 and "Voter helpline" mobile app available at Google Play Store and Apple App store pic.twitter.com/TZT3S6b2XK Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) May 1, 2021

8.39 am: Where to get official info on poll trends?

For official trends and results data on assembly election results 2021, log on to https://results.eci.gov.in or download "Voter helpline" mobile app from Google Play Store and Apple App store.

8.35 am: TMC takes early lead in Bengal

TMC leads on 38 seats in West Bengal, while the BJP is catching up fast, shows early poll trends.

8.32 am: Assam Assembly election results: BJP leads on 4, Congress 3

Counting for postal ballets underway in Assam. There's a close fight between the BJP and Congress in Assam, with the saffron party taking an early lead on 4 seats, while the opposition Congress ahead on three seats.

8.26 am: West Bengal election results 2021

Total seats: 294

TMC ahead on: 25

BJP: 20

CPI (M)+: 0

Others: 0

8.20 am: TMC ahead on 15, BJP 13

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress gains early lead on 15 assembly seats in West Bengal. The BJP is ahead on 13 assembly seats.

8.15 am: Sanitisation on in West Bengal

Sanitisation is going on before entering counting venue, Medinipur college, Paschim Medinipur district.

8.01 AM: Counting of votes begins in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. Early trends will start showing in a few moments from now.

7.30 AM: Congress not to take part in election debates on TVs today

The Congress on Saturday decided that it will not participate in election debates on television on Sunday when the results for assembly polls for five states are out. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in view of the serious coronavirus situation in the country, the party's spokespersons will not participate on the TV debates after poll results are out. The results for assembly elections in states of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala would be declared today. "At a time when Nation is facing an unprecedented crisis, when Govt under PM Modi has collapsed, we find it unacceptable to not hold them accountable and instead discuss election wins and losses. We @INCIndia have decided to withdraw our spokespersons from election debates," he said on Twitter.

7.24 am: EC moves SC over Madras HC remarks

The Election Commission (EC) has moved the Supreme Court over the Madras High Court's remarks criticising the poll body for conducting elections amid the second wave of pandemic and failing to ensure political parties adhere to Covid-19 norms. The matter will be heard by the SC on Monday. The EC, in its plea, has termed the HC remarks as "uncalled for and blatantly disparaging".

7.15 am: Ban on victory processions amid critical Covid-19 situation

The Election Commission has banned any victory procession amid critical Covid-19 situation in the country. It was also directed that banning victory procession would include any kind of procession by or congregation of supporters of victorious candidates anywhere in constituency(ies) beyond limits on number prescribed by concerned state/UT. The commission has also directed the chief secretaries of all these States/UT to ensure that all directions of ECI and extant instructions of NDMA/SDMA concerning gatherings etc in the wake of counting should be complied with.

7.06 am: Counting arrangement in West Bengal

Counting arrangements of Phansidewa (ST) Assembly Constituency of Darjeeling District. Counting of votes for West Bengal assembly elections will start around 8 am. BJP may throw a surprise in the state today.