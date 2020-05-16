Auraiya road accident: PM Modi mourns death of 24 migrant workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences over the tragic accident in Auraiya that claimed the lives of 24 migrant workers and left 15 injured. PM Modi tweeted, "The road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya is extremely tragic. Te government is involved in relief work. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the accident as well as wish the injured as soon as possible."



, Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

According to PTI report, at least 24 people died whereas 15 people sustained injuries when the trailer truck carrying them collided with another truck in the early morning hours of Saturday. Both the trucks involved in the accident were carrying labourers. This incident took place between 3 am and 3:30 am.

The injured labourers have been taken to Saifai PGI. The truck was coming from Rajasthan. Auraiya's CMO Archana Srivastava said that all the labourers were mostly from Bihar, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

Prime Minister was, however, not the only one to react to this tragic accident. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to express his condolences towards the bereaved families of the 24 migrant labourers who were killed in a truck collision in UP's Auraiya district on Saturday.

Gandhi tweeted, "Pained by the news of the death of 24 labourers and injuries to many people in the accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery for those injured."

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown 4.0! Home Ministry may announce guidelines today; India's cases-85,940

Also read: Auraiya road accident: 24 migrant workers killed, 15 critically injured in truck collision in Uttar Pradesh