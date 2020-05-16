Coronavirus Live Updates: India tops China tally with COVID-19 cases past 85,000; death toll nears 3,000

Coronavirus cases in India latest updates: India's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 85,940 on Saturday, according to the lastest update by the Union Health Ministry. The tally includes 53,035 active cases, 30,152 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 2,752 deaths. The country recorded 3,970 new cases, and 103 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count of confirmed coronavirus cases to 85,940 in India.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that US and India are working on developing a vaccine against COVID-19. Launching "Operation Warp Speed", Trump said that the vaccine should be ready by the end of the year. India's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stand at 81,970, according to the Union Health Ministry. The tally includes 51,401 active cases, 27,919 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 2,649 deaths. As India enters lockdown 4.0 post May 17, the states sent their proposals to the Centre on Friday regarding their recommendations for the guidelines. However, the final rules will be issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The states are likely to relax lockdown rules as they prepare for the phased exit from the countrywide lockdown which started during the third extension and will further be eased post May 17.

10.28 am: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 4th press briefing today

Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will address her fourth presser at 4 pm on Saturday at Delhi's National Media centre. She is likely to announce measures for the hospitality sector out of the Rs 20 lakh crore special economic stimulus package announced by PM Modi on Tuesday.

10.17 am: Delhi lockdown updates

A special train with passengers from Patna arrived at New Delhi railway station on Saturday. All passengers were screened after they reached the railway station, as per guidelines by the government. A passenger says, "I am very happy. Train was properly sanitised and we maintained social distance"

10.04 am: Odisha coronavirus cases

Odisha recorded 65 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total count of positive cases in the state to 737, till 9 am on Saturday, the state health department said adding that active cases in Odisha stand at 568, with 166 recoveries and 3 deaths. (Inputs from ANI)

9.55 am: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with 1,576 new cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count of confirmed cases in the state to 29,100 along with 1,068 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

9.45 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases past 4,000

Uttar Pradesh reported 159 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the state's total count of coronavirus cases to 4,057. 123 recoveries were registered on Friday. Agra recorded a maximum of 794 cases, followed by Kanpur with 312 cases, 295 in Meerut, 276 in Lucknow, 253 in Noida and 209 in Sharanpur, according to UP health department.

9.35 am: Hyderabad accident: 1 migrant dead, 20 injured in truck accident

1 person passed away and at least 20 were injured after a truck ferrying migrants form Hyderabad to UP's Gorakhpur met with an accident on NH-44.

9.25 am: Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours

India recorded 3,970 new cases, and 103 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count of confirmed coronavirus cases to 85,940 in the country.

9.15 am: India surpasses China's coronavirus tally with cases nearing 86,000

India's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 85,940 on Saturday, according to the lastest update by the Union Health Ministry. The tally includes 53,035 active cases, 30,152 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 2,752 deaths in the country.

9.00 am: UP road accident

Mohit Agarwal, Inspector General (IG), Kanpur inspects the spot of accident in which 24 labourers were killed, after two trucks collided with each other. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed IG Kanpur to submit a report on the cause of the accident immediately.

8.45 am: Coronavirus live updates

The 2nd special passenger train from Bengaluru, Karnataka to Delhi arrived at New Delhi railway station today morning. Anil Thakur a passenger says, "I faced no problems during the journey. I thank the government for running special trains for us".

