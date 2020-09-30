Ayurveda solutions for COVID-19? 58 new trials registered till June alone

The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy and Yoga (Ayush) streams to find out health-promotive and disease-preventive solutions for the pandemic.

Various Ayush disciplines are taking up evidence-based studies. The Clinical Trial Registry of India's trials data involving Ayurveda shows 58 new trials were registered in the country from March 1 to June 25. Of these, 52 (89.66%) are interventional and 6 (10.34%) observational trials.

The majority of them included adult participants of both the genders. A total of 53 (91.38%) trials intended to recruit participants aged 18 years or more. Only 5 (8.62%) intended to recruit participants younger than 18 years.

A recent study published in the 'Journal of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences' titled "Ayurveda Research Studies on COVID-19 Registered in CTRI: A critical appraisal" throws more light on this growing "research-culture", said an Ayush ministry communication.

It added that of the total trials registered, around 70% were sponsored by the Centre and various stakeholders of Ayurveda associated with Ayush.

These trials will provide useful information to the researchers, which will help them strategise the next course of action. It'll also help the public in understanding Ayurveda's contribution to COVID-19.

Once completed, the results will be published so they could be useful in making policies related to Ayush medicines.

A study authored by researchers of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences also provides detailed information about Ayurveda-based COVID-19 clinical trials with respect to administrative information on trial registry number and sponsorship, descriptive information on study type, and length and study design.

Further, it tracks information related to registration and start dates and data on recruitment. All these have been collated, presented, and analysed based on the trials information from March 1 to June 25 in the CTRI, the ministry said.

