Ayurvedic cure for coronavirus? India, US to conduct joint clinical trials

Indian and US researchers are joining forces to conduct trials for Ayurvedic formulations for coronavirus. Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said on Wednesday that Ayurvedic practitioners and researchers in the US and India are planning to initiate joint clinical trials for Ayurvedic formulations against COVID-19.

In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-American scientists, academicians and doctors, Sandhu said that a vast network of institutional engagements have brought together the scientific communities between both the countries. "Our Institutions have also been collaborating to promote Ayurveda through joint research, teaching and training programs. Ayurvedic practitioners and researchers in both the countries are planning to initiate joint clinical trials of Ayurvedic formulations against COVID-19," Sandhu said.

Sandhu said that resources and knowledge is already being exchanged between scientists from both the countries. He also credited the Indo-US Science Technology Forum (IUSSTF) for being instrumental in promoting excellence in science, technology, and innovation through collaborative activities.

IUSSTF has given a call to support research and start-up engagements, he said. Large number of proposals are being reviewed on fast track mode. "Indian pharmaceutical companies are global leaders in producing affordable low-cost medicines and vaccines and will play an important role in the fight against this pandemic," Sandhu said.

There are three ongoing collaborations between the US and India. He noted that this research would be beneficials for billions across the world.

Many programmes such as the Vaccine Action Program (VAP) are operational between both the countries. Under the VAP, ROTAVAC vaccine under rota virus that causes severe diarrhea in children was developed. TB, Influenza, Chikungunya vaccines are also in progress under the VAP, he said.

