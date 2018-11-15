First in India! Bangalore airport deploys automated bag drop machines; to make check-in a 60-second process

Passengers flying from the Kempegowda international airport in Bengaluru will no longer need to stand in queues for check-in as the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has installed 16 fully-automated self-bag drop machines. These machines will now make baggage check-in process just a 60-second task, and then you can move to the security check directly. This is the first airport in the country to introduce the automated baggage drop-off facility for check-in.

"...Joining hands with Spicejet and Air Asia, we bring you the Self Baggage drop for a smoother and efficient travel," the BLR Airport said in a tweet.

Striving for quality and convenience at the BLR Airport, we introduce the Self Baggage Drop. Joining hands with Spicejet and Air Asia, we bring you the Self Baggage drop for a smoother and efficient travel.#SelfBaggageDrop #easytravel #travelhacks #BLRAirport pic.twitter.com/ioJ3V3wvOo - BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) November 15, 2018

The baggage drop machines have been designed by Materna IPS, which also installed them at the airport. Initially, only Spicejet and Air Asia passengers will be able to use the facility but gradually it will be expanded to other airlines as well.

"We're excited to be the first airport in the country to offer our passengers and airlines state-of-the-art technology, that will ease the process of air travel. Our goal is to use technology to improve the passenger experience and to make airport operations more efficient," BIAL's Chief Operating Officer, Javed Malik, said, reported PTI.

So how do these bag drop machines work? First, visit a kiosk at the airport and print a boarding pass and bag tags, also called eezee-tag. Tag your bags and go to the drop machine and scan your pass. Thereafter, your bags will be weighed, measured and scanned in these automated machines before they will be moved to the baggage handling systems.

The airport has installed as many as 32 kiosks to print boarding pass and baggage tags. The facility will not be available for those with access baggage. For now, they will have to check-in at the airport's hybrid counters.

