Bharat Bandh': Transport services, essential supplies likely to be affected in Delhi on Tuesday

Transport facilities and supplies of essentials like vegetables and fruits are likely to be affected in the city on Tuesday as various unions and associations of cab drivers and mandi traders have decided to join the 'Bharat Bandh' strike called by farmers' unions demanding the repeal of Centre's three farm laws.

Some of the taxi and cab unions, including those associated with app-based aggregators, have decided to join the one-day strike.

The work at major wholesale vegetable and fruit markets is likely to be hampered with a section of traders favouring the farmers' demands.

"I have received calls from several traders' associations for strike on Tuesday. I believe the Mandis at Ghazipur, Okhla and Narela will also be closed due to 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers," Adil Khan, chairman of Azadapur Mandi, said.

Khan said he personally has appealed to people from all walks of life to support the farmers who feed the country.

Chairman of Ghazipur wholesale Mandi for vegetables, fruits and poultry and meat said many traders' association in the market have said they will join the strike.

Some auto and taxi unions in the city have also decided to join the 'Bharat Band' on Tuesday.

Kamaljeet Gill, president of Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, comprising mainly drivers working with cab aggregators, said drivers will not run their cabs associated with Ola, Uber and other app-based aggregators on the day.

President of Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters' Association Sanjay Samrat, in a statement, said several unions including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society and Kaumi Ekta Welfare Association will join the strike.

However, many other auto and taxi unions have decided to continue normal services despite their support to demands raised by the agitating farmers.

Rajender Soni, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rikshaw Sangh, and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union said "important" auto, taxi and last-mile vehicle driver unions will not join the strike.

Chandu Chaurasia, vice president of Capital Driver Welfare Association, said the demands of farmers need to be met by the government but it should not be achieved by causing inconvenience to ordinary people.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA), in a joint statement, said trade and transport sector will function normally despite the 'Bharat Bandh' call.

"No farmer body has contacted us or sought our support with regard to Bharat Bandh. So trade and transport service will continue normally in Delhi and other parts of the country," the statement said.

Delhi Police has made adequate arrangements to ensure normal movement of people on roads during the proposed Bharat Bandh', an official statement.

A traffic advisory has been issued for the smooth movement of vehicles. Anybody who tries to disrupt normal movement or forcefully closes shops will be strongly dealt with as per law, it said.

Delhi Police has made an appeal that the normal life of common citizens and residents of the city should not be disrupted.

