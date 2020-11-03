Bihar election 2020: Nearly 39% polling till 3pm; Khagaria records highest voter turnout

Around 39 per cent of the total 2.85 crore voters exercised their right to franchise till 3pm in the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls in 94 constituencies across 17 districts.

The highest voter turnout was recorded from Khagaria district at 47.35 per cent, according to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App. Darbhanga was followed closely by Gopalganj at 46.16 per cent, Muzaffarpur at 45.93 per cent, Begusarai at 45.12 per cent, Bhagalpur at 44.98 per cent, Western Champaran at 42.14 per cent and Saran at 41.38 per cent.

The lowest voter turnout was recorded in Patna at 28 per cent.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's constituency Raghopur in Vaishali district has recorded 52.20 per cent turnout since the voting for phase 2 began. Hasanpur in Samastipur district, from where RJD chief's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting, has recorded 51.47 per cent votes as of 3pm.

Polling for the phase 2 of Bihar Assembly polls began at 7am today but its time has been extended by an hour till 6pm so that COVID-19 patients can exercise their right to franchise in the final hour.

The voting process will culminate early in Maoist areas such as Gaura Bauram and Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga, Minapur, Paroo and Sahebganj in Muzaffarpur, Alauli and Beldour in Khagaria and Raghopur in Vaishali.

Meanwhile, the voter turnout during the phase 1 of polling, which took place on October 28, reached over 55 per cent despite the COVID-19 crisis. The final phase of voting will take place on November 7 and the Bihar election results 2020 will be announced on November 10.

Edited with agency inputs by Mehak Agarwal

