Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi says the former rulers looking at state with greedy eyes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally at Baida Maidan in Sasaram, Bihar said that the former rulers of the state are once again looking at the state with "greedy eyes". He said that, however, people of Bihar have shown that they will not let those who once made the state 'bimaru' (sickly) come near it again.

"The people who once ruled Bihar are again looking at the developing state with their greedy eyes. But, Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward," he said, adding that it was a tome of bad law and order situation and corruption in the state.

PM Modi started his speech by paying his respects to Ram Vilas Paswan and Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. "Bihar lost its two sons recently. I pay my respects to Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, who was with me till his last breath and gave his entire life for the welfare of the poor and Dalits. Similarly, Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji also worked for the poor. I pay respects to him," he said.

The Prime Minister congratulated the people of the state for their fight against COVID-19 pandemic. He also lauded the Nitish Kumar government's steps and measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

PM Modi invoked the Galwan Valley clash and the Pulwama attack too during his speech. "Sons of Bihar lost their lives in Galwan Valley for the tricolour and ensured Bharat Mata's head is held high. Jawans of Bihar were also martyred in Pulwama attack. I bow my head at their feet and pay respects," he said. He said that the Opposition says that they will bring back Article 370 and asked if that is not an insult of Bihar that sends its sons to fight and protect the country.

Chief Minister and JDU Chief Nitish Kumar was also present at the rally. While welcoming the Prime Minister, he thanked the people for turning up in huge numbers despite the coronavirus pandemic.

