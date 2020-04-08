Bihar govt launches Corona Sahayata App; here's all you need to know

Bihar state government has launched the Bihar Corona Sahayata app to combat COVID-19. The Bihar government will provide Corona Sahayata of Rs 1000 to each worker who enters Bihar from other states or is stranded outside Bihar under the Bihar Aapda Prabandhan. For getting the amount, people need to visit the official Bihar Aapda Prabandhan website or www.aapda.bih.nic.in.

In order to be able to avail this benefit, workers will have to register on the Bihar Corona Sahayata app. This app can be downloaded from the official Bihar Aapda Prabandhan website. Workers who want to avail the relief amount granted by the state government have to simply visit aapda.bih.nic.in.

To get the money into your account, you can download the Mobile App Corona Assistance Bihar or the Bihar Corona Sahayata App and provide all the details required. Once the registration through the app is complete, the amount will be directly added to their account.

Documents required for this app include a copy of the beneficiary's AADHAAR card and a bank account in the name of the beneficiary that lies in the branch of a bank that is located in Bihar. Apart from this, the beneficiary will also have to submit a photograph that will be matched with the photo on the AADHAAR card. There will only be single registration provided on one AADHAAR card.

Bihar Corona Sahayata Yojana is only for residents of the state who are outside due to coronavirus lockdown. Outsiders can also, however, apply by providing company details and much more.

