Binny Bansal filed police complaint against woman who accused him of misconduct

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal reportedly filed a police complaint against the woman who had levelled sexual assault allegations against him, but withdrew it after she apologised. On account of these charges, Bansal had to step down as the CEO of Flipkart Group earlier this month, shortly after wrapping the $16 billion merger deal with Walmart.

In his complaint filed with the Koramangala police station, Bansal charged his accuser of blackmail and levelling false allegations against him, an individual familiar with the development told The Economic Times. When the police called her up to record her statement regarding the complaint, she apologised for making the allegations before Walmart.

After this, Bansal withdrew his complaint, while reserving his right to reopen the case if and when necessary. It is now clear though whether the ousted Flipkart co-founder has informed the Flipkart board about these developments.

Earlier this year in July, a female ex-employee of Flipkart had approached Walmart with the allegations of sexual assault against Bansal. Shortly after, the US retail giant roped in a global law firm to investigate the allegations.

It was found that Bansal had a short-lived relationship with a former Flipkart employee, who then started to threaten him for money. He paid her once and hired a security firm handle the matter. An employee of this security firm assaulted later assaulted the woman. Bansal decided not to disclose this chain of events before Walmart while negotiating the acquisition deal.

While the probe did not find anything to corroborate the allegations of sexual assault against Bansal, it did point out 'lapses in judgement' and a 'lack of transparency' in the way he handled things. On these grounds, he had to resign as group chief executive officer of Flipkart following an independent probe by Walmart into allegations of "serious personal misconduct" against him. However, Bansal is still a major shareholder in the company and sits on its board.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department recently issued tax notices to Flipkart founders Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal, who each owned a stake of over 5% in Flipkart, as well as to 35 other stakeholders. The I-T Dept had earlier landed a Rs 7,439 crore windfall from the Walmart-Flipkart deal.

The tax notices were sent to the co-founders on October 18, asking them to explain the total payment received from the sale of their venture to Walmart, the capital gain tax liability and how the tax payments have been scheduled. While the other Indian shareholders have started to respond to the notices, the two Bansals are yet to furnish their response.

