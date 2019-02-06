BJP finally opens fire! Robert Vadra is the target as Priyanka Gandhi enters politics

The BJP on Wednesday accused Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra of routing kickbacks in petroleum and defence deals during the previous UPA government. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, during a press conference on Wednesday, accused him of allegedly buying a number of properties, including assets in London, using these kickbacks. He said Vadra laundered money with the help of several middlemen, using a web of companies and purchased properties across India and Europe.

In a scathing attack on the Gandhi family, he posed four questions to Congress President Rahul Gandhi. "Do you know CC Thampi? Is Syntax International related to Robert Vadra? Who received Petroleum deal kickbacks? How did you accumulate so many properties across the world despite the fact that you didn't have even Rs 1 lakh to start your business?"

Referring to the Gandhi family, Patra said the 2019 General Elections was going to be a fight between the gang of corrupts and honesty.

He also accused the Congress party of featuring Robert Vadra in its posters just a few hours before he was to be interrogated by the ED in the money laundering case. Notably, Patra was referring to a poster outside the Congress headquarters highlighting pictures of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra.

"Just before Robert Vadra is to surrender to ED for interrogation in money laundering case, posters featuring him are showcased outside the Congress Headquarters in Delhi! Congress in desperation shamelessly adoring the medallion of Corruption in the name of 'Yuva Josh'!" he tweeted.

Just before Robert Vadra is to surrender to ED for interrogation in Money laundering case,posters featuring him are showcased outside the Congress Headquarters in Delhi! Congress in desperation Shamelessly adoring the medallion of Corruption in the name of "Yuva Josh"! pic.twitter.com/znFZjK6qjH - Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 6, 2019

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate about 4 pm on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case relating to alleged possession of illegal foreign assets, official sources said on Tuesday.

Vadra was directed by a Delhi court to cooperate with the investigation being carried out by the central probe agency after he knocked on its door seeking anticipatory bail in this case. Vadra is expected to be grilled about the transactions, purchase and possession of certain immovable assets in London and his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A Delhi court last week granted interim bail to him till February 16 and asked him to join the probe by appearing in person on February 6 in this case.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Also read: Robert Vadra gets bail till February 16; to appear before ED in relation to London properties worth Rs 112 crore

The agency had told the court that it has received information about various new properties in London which belongs to Vadra including two houses of five and four million each, six other flats and more properties. The ED had carried out raids in this case in December last year at premises of a firm linked to Vadra in Delhi. It also grilled his associate Manoj Arora in connection with the case. Vadra had alleged he was being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends. Arora had also alleged before the court that the case was foisted on him by the NDA government out of "political vendetta".

The agency had told the court that it filed the money laundering case against Arora after his role came up during the probe of another case by the Income Tax Department under the 2015 anti-blackmoney legislation against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

It had alleged that the London-based property was bought by Bhandari for GBP 1.9 million and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses of approximately GBP 65,900 on its renovation. Arora, an employee of Vadra's Skylight Hospitality LLP, was a key person in the case and he was aware of the latter's overseas undeclared assets and was instrumental in arranging funds, ED had alleged.

Manoj Sharma With PTI inputs

Also read: ED says no objection to restoration of Mallya's properties to banks