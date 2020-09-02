India-China standoff: Indian Army captures Pangong North Finger 4 in Ladakh

Indian Army has captured Pangong North Finger 4 Ridge area of the Pangong lake along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and established its positions in the region. This is for the first time since early June, Indian Army and Special Frontier Force (SFF) mounted rapid mission to take position at Finger 4 heights. The Finger 4 feature on the north bank of Pangong Tso lake and is located close to Chinese posts which are just few hundred meters from Indian positions.

Amidst escalating tensions on the border with China, Indian troops captured this post after allegedly foiling an attempt by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to occupy Indian territory in the disputed border region of Ladakh. On Tuesday, Indian Army had foiled the third attempt by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops to transgress into Indian areas in Chumar, a border patrol facility located in south eastern Ladakh. In the last three days, it was the third time when the Chinese side tried to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Both sides had held Brigade Commander-level flag meeting on Tuesday in Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC to resolve the issue which ended in a stalemate, as per sources.

Indian occupation of the pass has led to a sharp reaction from China. According to an editorial piece published in Global Times, which is an English-language Chinese newspaper, the ongoing tensions between Indian and Chinese armies are the result of India's hardline approach in dealing with its border dispute with China. It also alleged that India's actions have seriously heightened the strategic mistrust between the both sides.

The piece published on September 1 stated that from the Doklam crisis (dating back to 2017) to the Galwan Valley clash in June this year, India has been "taking a radical and hardline approach in dealing with the China-India border dispute."

Meanwhile, due to China's incessant "provocative" manoeuvres in the southern ban area of Pangong Lake, the Indian Army has bolstered its presence at the LAC. The Indian Army has deployed additional troops with more weaponry, including tanks and guided missiles near the Pangong lake.

The Indian Army issued a statement on Monday morning that the Chinese troops "carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo" on the night of August 29-30. The "provocative actions" were in violation of the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh, it had said.

Also Read: LAC standoff: Indian Army thwarts 3rd military provocation attempt by China in 3 days

Also Read: China's state-aligned Global Times calls Indian Army's actions 'fanatical', 'misguided'

Also Read: China provoked India in latest border clash at LAC in Ladakh: US