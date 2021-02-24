UPSC 2020 exam: No relief to candidates who exhausted last attempt in 2020, rules SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 24, ruled that the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) aspirants who exhausted their last attempt in October 2020 will not be given an extra chance to give the exam.

A three-judge bench headed by Justices AM Khanwilkar, Indu Malhotra, and Ajay Rastogi dismissed a petition filed by the UPSC candidates seeking a second chance to give the civil service examination in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and age bar.

The candidates, in their plea, had cited difficulties in exam preparations due to the pandemic. They also sought another chance for the age-barred candidates.

A notification regarding the UPSC IAS exam will soon be made available to all aspirants on UPSC's official site.

SC's order came around a month after the Centre told the top court it is not in favour of giving one-time relaxation on the age limit to the UPSC aspirants, comprising those who had exhausted their last attempt in the October 2020 examination in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as it will be unfair to other candidates.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing on behalf of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), had told the apex court last month, "We are not ready to give one more chance. Give me the time to file an affidavit... yesterday night I received instruction that we are not agreeable."

The Centre had further told the top court that the aspirants would get another shot at the UPSC exam this year provided they are not age barred. The Centre was initially against granting an extra chance to the candidates but later conceded to the suggestion of the bench.

The UPSC Civil Services Prelims examination was slated for May 31 last year but was eventually held on October 4, 2020, after the UPSC told the SC that the exams could not be deferred any longer.