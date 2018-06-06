BSEB 12th Result 2018: 42% pass in Arts, 45% in Science, 82% in Commerce

The 2018 Class 12 results for Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) were declared today. Around 12.80 lakh students had appeared for the BSEB Class 12 exams in Arts, Science and Commerce streams. The BSEB Class 12 exams were held from February 6 to February 16 at 1,384 centres across the state. The results were declared by BSEB chairman Anand Kishor along with State Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma and Principal Secretary of Eduacation department RK Mahajan. According to reports, 45% of students passed the Science stream, while 42% passed the Arts stream and 82% passed in Commerce. There has been a 15% increase in the pass percentage of candidates appearing for Science stream. Last year, on 30.11% students passed in Science, while 37.13% passed Arts and 73.76% passed the Commerce exams. There has been an overall increase of 17% in the pass percentage this year.

Kalpana Kumari who scored 434 marks out of 500, topped the Science stream. She also bagged the first position in CBSE NEET 2018. She is followed by Abhinav and Rudresh Raj Verma. Nidhi topped the Commerce stream with 434 marks. Kusum Kumari, with 424 marks out of 500, topped the Arts stream.

This year, the toppers of Arts, Science and Commerce will get cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each, along with a laptop and Kindle e-reader. The second position holder will get Rs 75,000, the third will get Rs 50,000 and the fourth and fifth rank holders will get Rs 15,000 each.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor said, "The education system has improved in the state in the last one year, thanks to several initiatives taken by the BSEB to ease the exam load on students. Introduction of 50 per cent objective questions in board exam has helped the students to fare better," as mentioned in a Times of India report.

Students can check the results in the following way:

1. Go to BSEB's official website, www.biharboard.ac.in

2. Click on the link that says 'Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2018' on the homepage

3. Enter the required information such as roll number, DoB

4. Click on submit, results will be displayed

5. Download the results and take a print out for future reference

Students can also download their results for BSEB Class 12 exams 2018 from Google Play. Here's what they will have to do:

1. Go to Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS)

2. Type 'Bihar Board Results 2018' in the search tab

3. The app will be displayed on the screen, install it

4. Check your result

Apart from that, students can check their results on third party websites including indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.gov.in and bihar.indiaresults.com.