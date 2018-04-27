India exported 13-lakh tonne buffalo meat in 2017-18; Vietnam, Malaysia, Egypt top spots

India's buffalo meat exports increased by nearly 2 per cent to 13.48 lakh tonnes in 2017-18 but fell marginally in value terms to Rs 25,988 crore, official data showed.

Vietnam, Malaysia and Egypt are the three major destinations for the country's buffalo meat shipments. According to agri-export promotion body APEDA, the country exported 13,48,225 tonnes of buffalo meat for Rs 25,988 crore during the last fiscal.

In 2016-17, buffalo meat exports stood at 13,23,578 tonnes worth Rs 26,161 crore. As per APEDA data, the total exports of agri and processed food products increased by 10.5 per cent to Rs 1,18,819 crore during last fiscal from Rs 1,07,472 crore in 2016-17.

Basmati rice export rose to Rs 26,841 crore from Rs 21,513 crore. In volume terms, basmati rice shipments went up to 40,51,896 tonnes from 39,85,210 tonnes in 2016-17. Non-basmati rice exports too rose sharply to Rs 22,927 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 16,930 crore earlier. Quantity-wise, exports jumped to 86,33,237 tonnes from 67,70,833 tonnes.

Out of the total exports in 2017-18, cereals contributed Rs 51,796 crore, while livestock products accounted for Rs 29,712 crore. Exports of fruits and vegetables stood at Rs 9,744 crore while shipments of processed fruits and vegetables were Rs 7,456 crore. Other processed food exports were worth Rs 18,939 crore last fiscal.