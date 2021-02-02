'Build bridges, not walls!': Rahul Gandhi attacks centre over heavy barricading of Delhi borders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched another attack on the Centre over heavy barricading on Delhi's border where framers protests are taking place. Gandhi, on Twitter, shared multiple photos of the recently installed barricades and concertina wires near protest sites at several border joints around Delhi.

Gandhi wrote, "GOI, Build bridges, not walls!"

Over the last couple of days, the police has increased security at farmers' protest sites at Delhi's borders. The fortification of the borders is taking place days after the January 26 violence.

At the Delhi-UP border, the police have installed concertina wires in-between four layers of yellow barricades in order to stop farmers from entering the National Capital through the Ghazipur-Meerut highway. Police presence has also increased at the Delhi-Haryana border. Here the police have planted iron rods in between two rows of cement barriers on a side of the highway at the Singhu Border.

A make-shift cement wall has come up at the Delhi-Haryana border blocking another proportion of the highway, according to PTI.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also slammed the Centre for barricading of borders near farmer protest sites. She had shared a video displaying multiple layers of barricading that the police have installed at the borders. Gandhi wrote, "Prime Minister, war with your farmers?"

Last week, Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "weakening" India by "attacking" farmers. "PM is weakening India by attacking our farmers and workers. Only anti-national forces will benefit," Gandhi had said in a tweet.

The protests against Centre's new farm laws continue as government has refused to fully comply with demands of farmers despite several rounds of talks between both parties. Farmers are now calling for a "chakka jam" protest on February 6, 2021.

Also Read: Opposition leaders walk out from Rajya Sabha; demand discussion on farmers' protests