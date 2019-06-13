CAIT suggests lower GST for ice cream, mobile covers, health drinks, two-wheelers to Nirmala Sitharaman

Traders body CAIT on Thursday urged the government to lower GST rates on various products, including auto parts and aluminium utensils.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also suggested to review items placed under different tax slabs under GST as many of the products are overlapping.

"Various items like auto parts and aluminium utensils are not of luxurious nature should be taken out from 28 per cent tax slab and may be put under lower tax slab," it said in a statement.

Submitting a white paper on GST (Goods and Services Tax) to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, it also suggested to reduce the tax rate for items like hardware, mobile covers, ice cream, health drinks, paints, marble, used vehicles, and two-wheelers.

"The minister assured the CAIT delegation that she will look into the issues," it said.

They also urged the minister to form GST Lokpal in each state and the Centre.

