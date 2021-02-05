Canadian Khalistani outfit behind toolkit on farmers protests shared by Greta, says Delhi Police

A preliminary investigation into the PowerPoint 'toolkit' shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg suggests that it was put together by a pro-Khalistan organisation in Canada. The toolkit was prepared by 'Poetic Justice Foundation', a pro-Khalistani outfit co-founded by Mo Dhaliwal, according to Delhi Police.

Delhi Police filed an FIR in connection with this toolkit shared by Thunberg which contained information on how to support farmers' protests at Delhi borders. Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police said, "We haven't named anybody in the FIR, its only against the creators of toolkit which is a matter of investigation and Delhi Police will be investigating that case."

This PowerPoint presentation detailed a lowdown of tasks aimed at India. Some points in the toolkit talked about organising on-ground action in front of the nearest Indian embassies while others talked about "unified global disruption in the diaspora on January 26" and "repeal of farm laws". The post was later deleted by Thunberg but not before its screenshots went viral on social media.

How government officials reacted to this toolkit?

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways General (Dr.) VK Singh wrote in a Facebook post, "The deleted post of Greta Thunberg has revealed the real designs of a conspiracy at an international level against India. Need to investigate the parties which are pulling the strings of this evil machinery. Instructions were laid out clearly as to the 'how', 'when' and 'what'. Conspiracies at this scale often get exposed and ultimately it took the hasty tweet of Greta, who with other international celebrities suddenly turned sensitive towards farmers' issues."

A senior government official stated, "The documents shared mistakenly by Greta shows how tweets by Rihanna and others weren't organic and were part of a larger campaign to malign India. This makes it important to see all such statements/tweets by important people in India and abroad in the context of the planned and pre-scripted campaign."

All about the toolkit that Greta Thunberg shared

"Here's an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous documents as it was outdated) #StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtest," Thunberg tweeted.



Heres an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021 The objective of this toolkit is "to enable anyone unfamiliar with the ongoing farmers protests in India to better understand the situation and make decisions on how to support the farmers based on their own analysis." The toolkit shared by Thunberg adds "in less than one minute, sign a petition aimed at condemning state violence and demanding the Indian government to listen to the protestors and not silence and mock their dissent." It contained links to three online petitions-first one by the Kisan Ekta Morcha on abolishing three farm laws, second one by Mo Dhaliwal-founded Poetic Justice Foundation on 'The Delhi Pogrom' and the third one by an anonymous account seeking the support of British MPs. Foreign celebrities who expressed their solidarity towards ongoing farmers agitations Canada-based pro Khalistani outfit Poetic Justice Foundation had tweeted, "Last few days, we've seen a lot of global support for the farmers of India facing legislated and physical violence. We ask everyone for one post using #AskIndiaWhy #FarmersProtest and tag a celebrity, politician or influencer. We're stronger together." Last few days we've seen a lot of global support for the farmers of India facing legislated and physical violence. We ask everyone for one post using #AskIndiaWhy #FarmersProtest and tag a celebrity, politician, or influencer. We're stronger together. Let's make some noise. pic.twitter.com/FfdNEHrjod Poetic Justice Foundation (@PoeticJFdn) February 3, 2021 Greta Thunberg was not the only one to talk about the ongoing farmers' agitations in India. Public figures like pop singer Rihanna, lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena Harris, Lilly Singh, comedian Hasan Minhaj, 9-year old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam and Instagram influencer Rupi Kaur also tweeted about it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poetic Justice Foundation (@poeticjfdn)

Also read: 'Peaceful protests hallmark of democracy': US on farmers' stir

Also read: Over 400 internet shutdowns in India in last four years; average cost Rs 2 cr per hour