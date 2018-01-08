CAT 2017 results declared, 20 candidates get 100 percentile

Results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) that will enable candidates to take admission in some of India's top business schools were declared on Monday, January 8. The test that was held on November 26, 2017 was taken by 1,99,632 candidates, across 140 cities.

IIMs, the most coveted B-schools of India will now declare their pick of students based on their CAT score, writing skills, group discussions and personal interviews.

This year, 20 students received scores that placed them in the 100 percentile. There were 20 students last year as well but they were all male. This year, two women made it to the top scorers. "While in CAT 2016 all the top 20 candidates were male and engineers, this year the top 20 list contains two female candidates and three non-engineers," said IIM Lucknow in an e-mail as mentioned in Hindustan Times. IIM Lucknow is the coordinating IIM for CAT 2017.

Sai Praneeth Reddy, from Andhra Pradesh is one of the top scorers in the 100 percentile.

Candidates can check their scores on iimcat.ac.in the following way:

Go to the site mentioned

Click on the link, 'Score Card For CAT 2017'

Enter user ID and Password in the space provided

Once user ID and Password are entered, the result will be displayed on the screen

Keep a printout for future reference



The website further mentions, "Performance in CAT 2017 examination is an important component in the admission process. IIMs may additionally use other factors like previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short listing and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process."