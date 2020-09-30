CBDT extends income tax return filing date to November 30

The central government has further extended the due date for filing personal income tax returns for Assessment Year 2019-20 (FY 2018-19) from September 30 to November 30, in wake of nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier the deadline for income tax returns filing was extended from July 31 to September 30.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that the decision has been taken considering genuine difficulties being faced by taxpayers due to the COVID-19 situation.

"On further consideration of genuine difficulties being faced by taxpayers due to the Covid-19 situation, CBDT further extends the due date for furnishing of belated & revised ITRs for Assessment Year 2019-20 from 30th September, 2020 to 30th November, 2020.Order u/s 119(2a) issued," the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

This is the fourth extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal. In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30. Later in June, it was again extended by a month till July 31 and further to September 30.

