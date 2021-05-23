CBSE 12th board exams likely to be held in July, Pokhriyal to share dates on Jun 1

The CBSE board exams for class 12 are unlikely to be cancelled and will be held in July amidst strict COVID-19 protocols.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held today to decide about the exams. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will share the details about the format and exam dates on June 1, India Today reported quoting sources.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in light of the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

Various options including conducting exams for only 19 major subjects were discussed in the meeting. The proposal to hold exams for major subjects and evaluating other subjects through other methods like internal assessment got support from many states during the meeting.

Another option to conduct 90-minutes exam for major subjects was also discussed during the meeting. States have been asked to give their views on the different options in a week.

The high-level meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Pokhriyal, Minister for Women and Child Smriti Irani and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar were also present. Education ministers of states and union territories, education secretaries and chairpersons of state examination boards also participated in the meeting.