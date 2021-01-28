CBSE to announce schedule for Class 10, Class 12 board exams on Feb 2

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on February 2, Union Education Minister announced in a live interaction with the Presidents and Secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya schools.

Candidates can access the exam schedule on the official CBSE website-cbse.gov.in and the exams will take place from May 4 to June 10 in the written mode. The practical exams will, however, begin from March 1.

Apart from the exam schedule, the CBSE date sheet for class 10 and class 12 board exams will also comprise important instructions for candidates.

Here's how to download the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 date sheet 2021 once the schedule is declared

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE website-cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the New Website tab

Step 3: Click on the date sheet link under the Latest @ CBSE section

Step 4: Choose either "CBSE Class 10 date sheet" or "CBSE Class 12 date sheet"

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference

The CBSE exams, which are usually held between March and April got deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year and CBSE had also decided to axe syllabi of classes 9-12 by 30 per cent.

