scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Centre asks at least 8 public sector companies to mull share buybacks in current fiscal

The eight companies that have been asked to consider share buy backs include Coal India, NTPC, NMDC and Engineers India Ltd, one of the government sources

Indian government has asked at least eight state-run companies to consider share buybacks in the current fiscal year that runs through March, 2021, two government officials said.

The eight companies that have been asked to consider share buy backs include Coal India, NTPC, NMDC and Engineers India Ltd, one of the government sources, who did not want to named, said.

"Buyback is an important tool in our strategy and it helps in building market price," the second source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Also read: COVID-19 impact: Gem and jewellery exports fall 39.27% in April-September

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos