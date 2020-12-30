Centre asks states to tone down New Year celebrations, maintain strict vigil

Ahead of the New Year, the Centre has made some suggestions to the states to tone down celebrations amid the spread of the new coronavirus infection which has reached India with people coming in from the UK.

The Centre has asked states to impose restrictions on December 30, 31 and January 1 after assessing the local situation, though they're free to make the final call themselves.

A top government official wrote in a letter to the states, "The number of COVID-19 active cases is declining steadily in the country for the last three-and-half months. Keeping in view the fresh surge of COVID-19 cases in Europe and Americas, there is still a need for maintaining comprehensive precaution and strict surveillance within our country,"

The letter further read, "You would appreciate that in the wake of New Year and various celebratory events associated with it as well as the on-going winter season, strict vigil is required to be maintained to curb all potential "super spreader" events and places where crowds may gather,"

There won't be any restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, said the letter.Over the last 24 hours, the country recorded 20,549 fresh infections - 25 per cent higher than yesterday, taking the total to 1,02,44,852. So far, 1.48 lakh deaths linked to the disease have been recorded.

Suspension of all flights to and from the UK, the origin of the new mutant of the COVID-19 virus, have been extended till January 7. The Centre has started a massive project of tracing and testing international travelers who reached the country in the 14 days between December 9 and 22. Genome sequencing of the 140-odd people who returned from the UK is also on.

