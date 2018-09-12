Check your PNR status and live train status on WhatsApp. Here's how

WhatsApp, one of the country's most popular apps, is not only a chat platform anymore. Along with a payments option, it is also being used by platforms like MakeMyTrip and BookMyShow to keep their customers updated. Taking it a little further, MakeMyTrip has partnered up with IRCTC to provide passengers with PNR and live train statuses. It essentially means that you won't have to go online IRCTC's NTES app or the Rail Connect app to check your PNR status or track the train status.

To access this feature on WhatsApp, you will need to have the latest version of the app. Here's how you can check your PNR status and live track your train:

PNR status

1. Save the MakeMyTrip Whatsapp number - 7349389104 - in your contacts. However, if you already have had any prior chat with MakeMyTrip, you can just start a conversation on that chat as well.

2. Type PNR, followed by the PNR number and send it across to MakeMyTrip. For instance, if you PNR number is 7878787878, then type 'PNR 7878787878' and press send.

3. Within seconds, the company will access your booking details from the IRCTC servers and send it to you.

The message will have all the details you require, including your departure station and destination, train number, charting status etc.

Live train status

1. You can resume the conversation on the same chat, after you receive your PNR status.

2. Type the train number and send it across. For instance, if the train number is 12425, just type in '12425' without any additional text.

3. It will send you all the details of the train, such as whether it has started, departure station, expected arrival time etc.

Like all WhatsApp chat, this service is also free of cost. At times there may be a slight delay in the reply, as MakeMyTrip fetches all the necessary details from the IRCTC servers. You can also check the statuses for someone else, and need not have your own tickets booked to avail the services.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)