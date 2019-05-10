CGBSE Class 12th and 10th Result 2019 declared; check scores at cgbse.net, cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced Class 10th and Class 12th results on its official website cgbse.nic.in. Nisha Patel has topped Chhattisgarh class 10 board exam . She has scored 99.3%. This year, the pass percentage has increased by 7 per cent. Last year 61.04 per cent students had cleared the class 10 board exam in the state.

Yogendra Verma has clinched the top position in the Chhattisgarh class 12 exam this year. Yogendra Verma has secured 97.4 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Chhattisgarh Class 12 exam has increased by 1.64 per cent.

Overall, 78 per cent students have cleared Chhattisgarh Class 12 board exam, and Class 10 board exam is cleared by 68 per cent students.

This year more than 6 lakh students have appeared in the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination.

According to reports, an estimate of 2.66 lakh students had registered for the CGBSE Class 12 exam and over 3 lakh students for the Class 10 board exams in Chhattisgarh, this year.

The result is expected, will first be announced in a press conference and then released on the CGBSE's official website. The CGBSE conducted Chhattisgarh 10th Board exams from March 1 to March 23, and Class 12th boards were held between March 2 and March 29 of this year.

Students can check their scores on the following websites:

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

Candidates can also check the Chhattisgarh CGBSE board results on third-party websites as well:

indiaresults.com

examresults.com

How to check Chhattisgarh CGBSE Result 2019:

1) Visit the official websites of CGBSE--results.cgbse.nic.in or cgbse.nic.in.

2) Select CGBSE class 10 or Class 12 on the homepage as applicable, from the course option.

3) For Chhattisgarh Class 10 exam, click on 'High School (10th) Examination Result Year 2019'

4) For Chhattisgarh Class 12 exam, click on 'Higher Secondary (12th) Examination Result Year 2019'

5) Enter your roll number

6) Click on submit

7) Chhattisgarh Board Results 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

5) Download it and take a print out of the same for future use.

Last year, the pass percentage for Class 10 was recorded at 68.6 per cent and 77 per cent for Class 12.

About the Chhattisgarh board:

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education was established in 2001 and the first board exam it conducted was in the year 2002. The board not just regulates and prescribes academic guidelines for the courses but also gives suggestions to the government in framing the education policy of the state.