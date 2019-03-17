Chowkidar Narendra Modi! PM changes name on Twitter after launching 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign; BJP leaders follow suit

A day after launching 'Main Bhi Chowkidar (I am a watchman too) campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah changed their names to 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi' and 'Chowkidar Amit Shah', respectively, on Twitter. Other BJP leaders, including Minister of Railway Piyush Goyal and Union Health Minister JP Naddan, also followed the suit as part of the saffron party's bigger campaign against the Congress party before the Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul's reaction came after Prime Minister Modi launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, urging everyone, who cares of the country, to come forward to fight corruption, dirt, social evils.

The Modi-led BJP has launched the campaign to counter the Congress's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' jibe. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has time and again hurled the 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' barb at PM Modi over the alleged scam in the Rafale fighter jet deal. While sharing a video with a hashtag #MainBhiChowkidar, PM Modi urged people to show how all Indians were "chowkidars (watchmen)" and kick-started the BJP's campaign for the 2019 General Elections. The video focuses on the Modi government's various flagship programmes, such as Mudra Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and the Clean India initiative.

"Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar," he tweeted on Saturday. He also said that everyone working hard for the progress of India was a "chowkidar". "Today, every Indian is saying #MainBhiChowkidar."

It is noteworthy that in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had turned around Manishankar Aiyar's "Chaiwalla" jibe into a massive campaign. Reports suggest the 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign has been started after extensive surveys and data analysis by the BJP strategists who found that Rahul Gandhi's 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai' campaign "ineffective" among people. This campaign, which appeals to people to join the movement, will reportedly drive the narrative of the PM's strong, decisive and clean image, which multiple surveys have conveyed is the main factor in the upcoming elections, suggest experts.

