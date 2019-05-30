Confirmed! Amit Shah to be a part of Narendra Modi's cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's close ally Amit Shah is set to take oath as a minister in Modi government's new cabinet, confirmed Jitu Vaghani, Gujarat BJP President.

Jitendrabhai Savjibhai Vaghani, a newly elected MLA from Bhavnagar West constituency in Gujarat, took to Twitter to congratulate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah for becoming a part of Modi's cabinet.

Amit Shah contested Lok Sabha election for the first time from Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat, and won by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes, surpassing LK Advani's record of 4.83 lakh votes. Shah defeated the Congress candidate Chavda Chatursinh Javanji.

There are speculations Shah may get the Finance Ministry after current Finance Minister Arun Jaitley opted out due to poor health.

Shah has held multiple portfolios in Modi's Gujarat government. He was the chairman of Gujarat State Financial Corporation and also revived the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank as its chairman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet minister will take oath of office today at 7 PM at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi.

Around 8,000 guests including prominent dignitaries, heads of states, constitutional authorities, diplomats, senior political leaders, government officials, celebrities, media persons, have been invited from around the world and across the nation to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Prime Minister.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar