Modi 2.0: Who will get what ministry in NDA's new Cabinet

Narendra Modi will take oath as the country's 15th Prime Minister during the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Along with Modi, his Council of Ministers will also take part in the oath-taking ceremony. The high-profile event will be attended by top leaders from BIMSTEC countries, Kyrgyzstan and Mauritius, leaders of all major political parties in the country, and prominent people from art, sports, business and Bollywood. Apart from Modi's swearing-in ceremony, all eyes would be on the MPs who would get the high-profile ministries at the Centre.

Top leaders of the BJP, including Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah, have been discussing the much-anticipated list for the past three days. Even today, after paying respects at Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, and National War Memorial, both the leaders held parleys at Modi's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence to give final touches to the candidates' list. While it would be interesting to see who gets what in Modi's new Cabinet, speculation is rife that BJP chief Amit Shah or Railway Minister Piyush Goyal may get the high-profile Ministry of Finance.

Jaitley's chequered legacy at FinMin: Major hits, a few big misses!

The top job in the Ministry of Finance has been left vacant after Arun Jaitley opted out of the race due to health issues. Though Goyal, who filled in for Jaitley twice and presented the 2019 interim budget, is being seen as a frontrunner, reports say Amit Shah, despite his reluctance to lead the coveted ministry, might also be handed over the responsibility. If Shah does not get the FinMin, he might be given any of the other three top ministries, including home, defence and external affairs.

Narendra Modi oath taking ceremony: List of VVIPs who will attend PM's swearing-in

Other probable candidates who are likely to be given prominent ministries include Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani. Most of these leaders held ministries during the previous NDA government too. The list of Union ministers is likely to be sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan soon. Before that, the ministers who will take oath this evening will meet PM Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg at 4:30 PM today.

Reports say the Modi government 2.0 is likely to have representation from most allies, which will showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions. BJP allies like Shiv Sena, JD(U), AIADMK, LJP, Akali Dal and Apna Dal are set to be represented in the government. Each NDA ally is likely to get one cabinet berth, reported PTI. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut confirmed today morning that party Chief Uddhav Thackeray has suggested Arvind Sawant's name and that he will take oath as a minister. Arvind Sawant defeated Congress leader Milind Deora in South Mumbai constituency during the polls. The Lok Janshakti Party has already passed a resolution recommending its president Ram Vilas Paswan as the party's representative in the Modi government.

Narendra Modi swearing-in Live Updates: Ministers who will take oath to meet PM at 4:30 PM today

After poll debacle, Congress not to send spokespersons to TV debates for a month

Edited by Manoj Sharma