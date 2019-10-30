Congress to hold 10-day protest against Modi govt over economic slowdown

The Congress will hold nationwide protests against the Narendra Modi government over economic slowdown in the country from November 5 to November 15. "The party will raise issues surrounding the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), current economic crisis, mounting unemployment, spiralling price rise, bank frauds, job losses in public and private sectors, and farm distress," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.

The protests will first be held across state capitals and will culminate in a massive protest in Delhi in November-end. All state-level party workers, PCC presidents, CLP leaders and senior AICC functionaries will take part in the agitation.

"Congress party workers and its volunteers will raise the voice of the people and try to make this insensitive Central government accountable for the countless miseries and sufferings that it is causing," the statement said.

In this regard, Congress President Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of AICC general secretaries, state in-charges, heads of frontal organisations and departments on November 2. The party has deputed a total of 31 senior Congress leaders and observers across states/UTs to monitor the agitation.

Ahead of the party's mega protest against the Modi government, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has left for a foreign trip. However, Gandhi will return to India in first week of November, reported ANI. Recently, BJP chief Amit Shah had also taken a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for being on "holiday" during Assembly elections.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

