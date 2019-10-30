Rahul Gandhi goes on a foreign trip ahead of Congress protest over economic slowdown

Former Indian National Congress (INC) President Rahul Gandhi has left for a foreign trip ahead of his party's protest on economic slowdown. According to news agency ANI, Gandhi will come back to India in first week of November.

The Congress party has planned a massive press conferences on economic slowdown, farmers' plight, unemployment and PSU disinvestment from November 5 to 15. The protests will first be held across state capitals and will culminate in a massive protest in Delhi in November-end. All state-level party workers, PCC presidents, CLP leaders and senior AICC functionaries will take part in the agitation.

Recently, BJP chief Amit Shah had taken a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for being on "holiday" during assembly elections. The 49-year-old, joined his party's campaign for Maharshtra and Haryana assembly election on October 13.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general Secretary KC Venugopal had announced on October 23 about the forthcoming protest that will culminate in Delhi.

Earlier, on 12 September, Congress had announced that the party would hold a nationwide protest from 15 to 25 October on the issue of economic slowdown, but the plan was deferred due to festivals and the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.