Congress wins 3 of 4 seats in Punjab; Capt Amarinder Singh says it's testimony of party's good work

Congress party on Thursday scripted a major victory in bypolls conducted for Vidhan Sabha seats by winning three of the four seats in Punjab. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said the victory was a testimony of "good work" done by the Congress in the state.

"Thank you Punjab! @INCIndia's resounding victory in the bye-elections is a testimony of all the good work done by our govt since we took over. My best wishes to the newly-elected MLAs as they start a new mission in service to the people of Punjab," Capt. Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Congress' Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal defeated BJP's Rajesh Badha from Phagwara constituency by a margin of 26,116 votes. Its candidate from Mekrian Assembly constituency, Indu Bala, defeated Jangi Lal Mahajan from the BJP by 3,440 votes.

Congress candidate Raminder Singh Awla from Jalalabad defeated Raj Singh of Shiromani Akali Dal by 16,633 votes.

Dhaka Vidhan Sabha constituency went into Shiromani Akali Dal's fold, with Manpreet Singh Ayali defeating Sandeep Singh Sandhu of the Congress party by 14,672 votes. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Supreme Court lawyer H S Phoolka from the state Assembly.

The bypolls conducted for four Assembly constituencies in Punjab on October 21 recorded over 65.57 per cent voter turnout; a total of 33 candidates were in the fray for polls. The highest polling was witnessed in Jalalabad at 75.46 per cent, followed by 71.64 per cent in Dakha and 58.62 per cent in Mukerian. The Phagwara reserve seat recorded a voter turnout of 55.97 per cent.

