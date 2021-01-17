Contract killers behind murder of IndiGo station manager, says DGP

Bihar DGP SK Singhal has disclosed that contract killers were behind the murder of IndiGo station manager Rupesh Kumar Singh. Stating that the crime is "purely" a case of contract killing, DGP Singhal said, "This matter is very sensitive and complicated. The case is very difficult and the police are probing several angles.

"The DGP assured that arrests in connection with the case will be made soon and the perpetrators will be brought to justice. Details of the investigation cannot be shared now unless the police get their hands on concrete evidence, he added.

A resident of Patna's Punaichak area, Singh (42) was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne gunmen outside his home on Tuesday evening.

"I have complete faith that very soon, the facts will emerge before the country," the Bihar DGP told media outlets.

Four days have passed since the incident but the Patna police has made no arrests so far.

IndiGo offering condolences to their employer's family and loved ones said in a statement, "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. We are in contact with his family and providing them with our full support while cooperating with the relevant authorities in the ongoing investigation,"

Singh was shot at least six times by gunmen right outside his apartment building around 7 pm on January 12.

The murder sparked a political war of words with leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD taking aim at CM Nitish Kumar over the deteriorating state of law and order in Patna.

