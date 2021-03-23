Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra past 25 lakh, state govt may impose strict lockdown

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is going to hold a review meeting on Tuesday, March 23, to discuss if a lockdown needs to be imposed in some parts of the state.

The meeting is lined up as coronavirus caseload has breached the 25 lakh (2.5 million) mark in Maharashtra, the highest in India.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday that CM Thackeray may impose another stringent lockdown in certain cities if people continue to breach coronavirus-related guidelines.

Also Read: COVID-19 pandemic: Pune, Nashik, Nagpur see lockdown, curbs as Covid cases surge

"The chief minister is worried... We will take a decision tomorrow (Tuesday) on the next course of action," he stated, adding that the continuous rise in COVID-19 caseload in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune, in particular, was worrisome.

Maharashtra, whose estimated population is over 12 million, recorded 2.5 lakh coronavirus cases in barely 12 days.

Meanwhile, the state and its financial city Mumbai recorded a decline in daily detections in the wake of fewer tests on Sunday, March 21, (detections accord with tests done a day prior).

Maharashtra recorded a 20% dip in virus cases to 24,645 while Mumbai's daily case tally fell 14% from 3,779 to 3,262.

Mumbai's cumulative caseload now stands at 3.65 lakh with 11,596 deaths. The state's total casualties are at 53,457 with a fresh addition of 58.