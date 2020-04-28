Coronavirus crisis: Govt declares Rs 50 lakh compensation for port workers in case of loss of life

The Ministry of Shipping has announced Rs 50 lakh compensation to all port employees, including contract labourers employed directly by ports and other contractual labourers, in case of loss of life due to COVID-19 while discharging the port-related duty.

As per the government release, a port chairman will be the competent authority to settle claims or disburse compensation and to verify the cause of death from COVID-19. The compensation is applicable only for cases related to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be in force up to September 30, subject to review thereafter.

The coronavirus crisis has posed various challenges for frontline workers in India. Recently, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare entrusted New India Assurance with the issuing of health cover worth Rs 50 lakh to over 22 health workers. New India issued the policy on March 31 in the form of a tailor-made personal accident cover, which will be valid for the next 90 days.

The policy covers healthcare providers and community health workers who have come in close contact with COVID-19 patients during treatment. Private healthcare staff and workers are also detailed out in the order. As per the ministry, the aim of issuing this policy is to boost the morale of healthcare workers.

India presently has the total confirmed novel coronavirus cases at 29,435, including 21,632 active cases, 6,868 recoveries, 1 migrated and 934 deaths, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. Globally, the tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has crossed 30 lakh with over 2 lakh deaths.

