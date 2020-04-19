Coronavirus crisis: 'Govt heartless; why no cash, food to poor,' asks P Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram has slammed the Modi government for failing to provide enough cash and food for the poor. Calling the current dispensation a "heartless government", Chidambaram said more people had run out of cash now and that the government should protect their dignity by "transferring cash" to the needy.

The ex-FM raised questions over the government's inability to distribute some portion of "77 million tonnes" grain stored in the Food Corporation of India facilities. "Why cannot government save them from hunger AND protect their dignity by transferring cash to every poor family? Why can't government distribute, free of cost, a small part of the 77 million tonnes of grain with FCI to families who need the grain to feed themselves?" he asked.