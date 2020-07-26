Coronavirus crisis: Over 3,300 positive cases 'untraceable' in Bengaluru

In an unprecedented scenario, Bengaluru has said that as many as 3,338 people who tested positive with coronavirus are "untraceable". A search is underway to trace these people as the city continues to struggle with a consistent spike in the number of cases.

Authorities said that these people are untraceable as people are unwilling to provide their details. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad told India Today TV that people do not share correct details with authorities when they go for testing. This is why over 3,300 people are untraceable currently.

"There are 3,338 untraceable patients in the city. The reason is when patient goes for testing, they fill the form and give incomplete home address and wrong phone numbers. It gets reflected in the portal," said Prasad. It must be mentioned that nearly half of Karnataka's COVID-19 cases have come from Bengaluru urban alone. 'Losing' the positive cases poses grave concerns for the city.

Karnataka has already recorded nearly 1 lakh cases. The state has 90942 cases of coronavirus, including 55,396 active cases, 33,750 discharges and 1,796 deaths.

On Saturday, Bengaluru recorded over 2,000 cases in the previous 24 hours. The city tops the list of urban districts in the state with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases, followed by Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi. The state has been observing a Sunday shutdown this month. A week-long lockdown was lifted on July 22.

Also read: IIT-Kharagpur invents portable low-cost COVID-19 test, to cost Rs 400

Also read: India conducts record 4.2 lakh COVID-19 tests in a day; recovery rate improves to 63.54%