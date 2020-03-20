Coronavirus: Four more cases reported in Lucknow; UP total now at 23

Four more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Lucknow today. With the addition of these cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in the capital of Uttar Pradesh has risen to nine. The new patients have been admitted to King George's Medical University.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Uttar Pradesh has now climbed up to 23. Apart from the nine cases in Lucknow, eight COVID-19 cases were reported in Agra, four in Noida, two in Ghaziabad and one in Lakhimpur-Kheri. Earlier in the week, two cases were reported in Lucknow.

The number of cases reported in UP has increased drastically in the last three weeks. As a precautionary measure the Yogi Adityanath led government had ordered the closure of all educational institutes, cinema halls, malls, gym, and swimming pools till April 2.

The CM has also urged all citizens of the state to practice social distancing as a measure. "I appeal to all to adopt social distancing and avoid going to crowded places to check the spread of corona," the CM said. Earlier in the week, Noida Police had imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the city to put a stop to social gatherings.

State Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has said that the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to get approval from ICMR to allow four institutes in UP to conduct tests for coronavirus.

According to ICMR, 206 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India. Globally, the number has climbed up to 2,45,032 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including around 10,000 deaths.

Only 19 people have been treated for the coronavirus and discharged from the hospitals, these include the three people who were treated in Kerala last month.

So far, four people in the country have died due to the deadly virus. The latest victim is a 70-year-old man from Punjab. The other three victims are a 64-year-old man in Maharashtra, a 76-year-old man in Karnataka and a 68-year-old woman in the national capital.

